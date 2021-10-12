checkAd

Ketchup Has Never Been Spookier HEINZ Tomato Blood Ketchup Haunts National Grocery Stores, Just in Time for Halloween

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2021, 17:15  |  10   |   |   

For years, condiment lovers have used HEINZ Ketchup to add deliciously convincing “blood” to their Halloween celebrations. This Halloween, HEINZ is bringing the magic to the spookiest night of the year by unleashing HEINZ Tomato Blood Ketchup at national grocery stores, opening the first-ever HEINZ Halloween Store, and making it easy to design the perfect costume with the new HEINZ Tomato Blood Costume Kit.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012005858/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu The Kraft Heinz Company!
Long
Basispreis 33,86€
Hebel 12,25
Ask 0,27
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 40,42€
Hebel 9,97
Ask 0,30
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

America’s Favorite Ketchup returns with HEINZ Tomato Blood Ketchup, new HEINZ Tomato Blood Costume Kit and first-ever HEINZ Halloween Store in LA (Photo: Business Wire)

America’s Favorite Ketchup returns with HEINZ Tomato Blood Ketchup, new HEINZ Tomato Blood Costume Kit and first-ever HEINZ Halloween Store in LA (Photo: Business Wire)

HEINZ Tomato Blood Ketchup is the creepiest condiment to add to your dinner table and will be haunting grocery stores nationwide and on HeinzHalloween.com through the month of October. HEINZ can confirm only the juiciest, ripest tomatoes were harmed in the making of delicious HEINZ Tomato Blood Ketchup. Dip if you dare!

HEINZ is giving fans the full Halloween experience by opening its first-ever pop-up HEINZ Halloween Store. Starting Oct. 21, Los Angeles-area fans are invited to visit the store at Santa Monica Place where they can purchase HEINZ Halloween merch and start creating their costume using HEINZ Tomato Blood Ketchup at the store’s interactive “drip stations.”

Can’t be there in-person? The HEINZ Halloween Store will be livestreamed! HEINZ is the first brand in the United States to tap Firework, a new technology that allows influencers to stream to all social platforms simultaneously.

Fans can bring the Halloween spirit home with the new HEINZ Tomato Blood Costume Kit, which includes everything you need to change your look from day to fright, including HEINZ Tomato Blood Ketchup, face paint, tattoos, vampire fangs, applicators and more. Kits go on sale starting Tuesday, Oct. 12., for $19.99 at HeinzHalloween.com, while supplies last.

“There are few nights more magical than Halloween and for years HEINZ has helped people make memories by helping them transform into the spookiest versions of themselves,” said Ashleigh Gibson, Brand Director, HEINZ. “We believe that if you have HEINZ, you have a costume! This Halloween is no different and we’re looking forward to seeing the deliciously spooky looks people come up with using HEINZ Tomato Blood Ketchup.”

Halloween fans across the country can join in on the delicious fun by sharing their costumes on social using #HeinzHalloween and tagging HEINZ on Instagram (@heinz) and Twitter (@HeinzTweets).

To learn more about HEINZ, follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

The Kraft Heinz Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ketchup Has Never Been Spookier HEINZ Tomato Blood Ketchup Haunts National Grocery Stores, Just in Time for Halloween For years, condiment lovers have used HEINZ Ketchup to add deliciously convincing “blood” to their Halloween celebrations. This Halloween, HEINZ is bringing the magic to the spookiest night of the year by unleashing HEINZ Tomato Blood Ketchup at …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(11) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Westwater Resources Provides Results From Its Definitive Feasibility Study for Battery Graphite ...
Valaris Drillship Achieves ABS Enhanced Electrical System Notation in World First
Aspen Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Aspen Technology, Inc. Is Fair ...
Design and Technology Unite in the New Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 and Citation XLS Gen2 Business Jets
FREYR Announces Joint Venture with Koch Strategic Platforms to Advance Development of Clean Battery ...
OWLT Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Owlet, ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(11) 
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(11) 
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21The Kraft Heinz Company to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on Oct. 27, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21Grey Poupon Debuts La Moutarde Vin, a White Wine that Transforms Lunch into a Feast
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Kraft Heinz Completes Purchase of Assan Foods, Expanding Presence in Key Growth Markets
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Diese defensive Buffett-Konsumgüter-Aktie kommt noch auf 4,26 % Dividendenrendite
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
29.09.21Oscar Mayer Drops ‘Street Meat’ Streetwear Line via Hot Dog Carts Nationwide
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21Kraft Heinz Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Brazilian Food Company Hemmer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten