For years, condiment lovers have used HEINZ Ketchup to add deliciously convincing “blood” to their Halloween celebrations. This Halloween, HEINZ is bringing the magic to the spookiest night of the year by unleashing HEINZ Tomato Blood Ketchup at national grocery stores, opening the first-ever HEINZ Halloween Store , and making it easy to design the perfect costume with the new HEINZ Tomato Blood Costume Kit .

America’s Favorite Ketchup returns with HEINZ Tomato Blood Ketchup, new HEINZ Tomato Blood Costume Kit and first-ever HEINZ Halloween Store in LA (Photo: Business Wire)

HEINZ Tomato Blood Ketchup is the creepiest condiment to add to your dinner table and will be haunting grocery stores nationwide and on HeinzHalloween.com through the month of October. HEINZ can confirm only the juiciest, ripest tomatoes were harmed in the making of delicious HEINZ Tomato Blood Ketchup. Dip if you dare!

HEINZ is giving fans the full Halloween experience by opening its first-ever pop-up HEINZ Halloween Store. Starting Oct. 21, Los Angeles-area fans are invited to visit the store at Santa Monica Place where they can purchase HEINZ Halloween merch and start creating their costume using HEINZ Tomato Blood Ketchup at the store’s interactive “drip stations.”

Can’t be there in-person? The HEINZ Halloween Store will be livestreamed! HEINZ is the first brand in the United States to tap Firework, a new technology that allows influencers to stream to all social platforms simultaneously.

Fans can bring the Halloween spirit home with the new HEINZ Tomato Blood Costume Kit, which includes everything you need to change your look from day to fright, including HEINZ Tomato Blood Ketchup, face paint, tattoos, vampire fangs, applicators and more. Kits go on sale starting Tuesday, Oct. 12., for $19.99 at HeinzHalloween.com, while supplies last.

“There are few nights more magical than Halloween and for years HEINZ has helped people make memories by helping them transform into the spookiest versions of themselves,” said Ashleigh Gibson, Brand Director, HEINZ. “We believe that if you have HEINZ, you have a costume! This Halloween is no different and we’re looking forward to seeing the deliciously spooky looks people come up with using HEINZ Tomato Blood Ketchup.”

Halloween fans across the country can join in on the delicious fun by sharing their costumes on social using #HeinzHalloween and tagging HEINZ on Instagram (@heinz) and Twitter (@HeinzTweets).

To learn more about HEINZ, follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012005858/en/