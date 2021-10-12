JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, " Specialty Tapes Market " By Backing Material (Polyvinyl Chloride, Woven/non-woven, Polypropylene), By End-Use Industry (Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare & Hygiene), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Specialty Tapes Market size was valued at USD 45.39 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 71.32 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.81% from 2021 to 2028.

The rise in the demand across various industries like electrical & electronics, construction, automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and defense is also expected to drive the need for the specialty tape market globally

Global Specialty Tapes Market Overview

Specialty tapes are used in various end-use industries such as electrical & electronics, healthcare, automotive, white goods, paper & printing, construction, etc. The electrical & electronics industry's trend toward using flatter and microelectronic devices continues. The rise in the aging population, growing chronic diseases, and demand for in-vitro diagnostics, hydrophilic films, transdermal drug delivery patches, and oral dissolvable films are driving the market of Specialty Tapes in the healthcare industry.

Furthermore, construction is also one of the growing end-use industries of specialty tapes in regions like APAC, South America, and the Middle East. These tapes are used for HVAC, glazing, reduction, and insulation in the construction industry. Thus, the growing use of specialty tapes in diverse end-use industries is expected to drive global specialty tapes market growth.

However, Volatile raw material prices, the slowdown in global automotive production, and unfavorable conditions from the COVID-19 outbreak are hindering the market's growth. The replacing traditional fastening systems, various properties offered by-products such as high strength and weather resistance, and the rapid increase in hygiene awareness among the consumers are likely to provide multiple growth opportunities for the specialty tape market growth over the forecast period.