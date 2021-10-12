Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Amplify Energy Corp. (“Amplify” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPY) on behalf of Amplify stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Amplify has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On October 4, 2021, Amplify issued a press release announcing a large oil spill in Southern California. Specifically, the press release stated that “on Saturday, October 2, 2021, Beta Offshore (a subsidiary of Amplify Energy) first observed and notified the US Coast Guard of an oil sheen approximately four (4) miles off the coast in Southern California and initiated its Oil Spill Prevention and Response Plan. The Company has sent a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) to investigate and attempt to confirm source of the release. As a precautionary measure, all of the Company’s production and pipeline operations at the Beta Field have been shut down.”

On this news, Amplify’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on October 4, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Amplify shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

