SpartanNash Pharmacies Hosting COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Clinics on Thursdays in October

As part of its continued efforts to champion a People First culture and promote the wellbeing and safety of its family of Associates, customers and communities during the coronavirus pandemic, food solutions company SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is hosting free COVID-19 vaccine booster clinics throughout October.

“At SpartanNash, we remain committed to making it as convenient as possible to get vaccinated and receive booster shots, especially for our high-risk community members,” said SpartanNash Director of Pharmacy Eddie Garcia.

The vaccine clinics start this Thursday and will be open for appointments from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on October 14, 21 and 28 at the location of the former Family Fare at 4325 Breton Road SE in Grand Rapids. Online registration for 20-minute vaccine booster appointments is now available. People who are eligible include those who completed their first and second dose of the Pfizer vaccine more than six months ago and meet one of the following criteria:

  • Individuals 65 years of age and older and residents in a long-term facility
  • Individuals 50 through 64 years of age with an underlying medical condition
  • Individuals 18 to 49 years of age with an underlying medical condition or who work or live in a high-risk setting

To sign up for an appointment at an upcoming clinic, visit shopfamilyfare.com/covid19vaccine.

As an added layer of protection, flu vaccinations will also be made available at these clinics and may be safely administered at the same time as COVID-19 boosters.

In addition to the upcoming vaccination clinics, SpartanNash offers vaccines and booster shots in all company-owned pharmacy locations within Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Martin’s Super Markets and Family Fresh Market stores. Additional community efforts have included partnering with local health care systems, health departments and other community partners to safely administer COVID-19 vaccines since January.

For additional details regarding ongoing COVID-19 response at SpartanNash, visit: spartannash.com/spartannash-coronavirus-updates.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a Fortune 400 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash currently operates 146 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.

