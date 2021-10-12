Cisco Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Supporting Industrial IoT Deployments with Its Leading Portfolio of Secure and Scalable Solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Cisco Systems with the 2020 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award. With solutions ranging from routers, switches, and security to wireless, Cisco's products help industrial organizations deploy IIoT technologies and accelerate their digitization efforts. The company leverages deep relationships with IT and OT departments to help customers deploy the right solution for an optimal total cost of ownership.

"Cisco is an established leader in developing innovative solutions that address real-world business challenges in the industrial sector. This focus on innovation keeps it at the forefront of all IoT deployments and positions it to maintain its market leadership," noted Dilip Sarangan, Senior Director of Research, IoT& Digital Transformation. "Regardless of the application or industrial environment, Cisco can connect, manage and secure devices across various networks, providing customers with scale and security in a hyper-connected world."

Cisco has its own line of edge computing software and Industrial Asset Vision sensor solutions that enable the successful deployment of IoT solutions. The Cisco brand helps partners receive a quicker buy-in from IT and OT customers because of established relationships and Cisco's position as the market leader in enabling IIoT solutions. With strategic partnerships with industrial control system vendors, such as Rockwell Automation and Schneider Electric, Cisco embeds an impressive set of features in its IoT products for industry verticals, such as manufacturing, power and water utilities, oil and gas, mining, roadways, and public transportation.

The company has a team of solution architects who test and document reference architectures called Cisco Validated Designs (CVDs), which help industrial organizations confidently build and deploy state-of-the-art industrial networks. Cisco's network equipment can embed the Cyber Vision solution to provide visibility into which industrial devices are connected and what they are doing. This unique capability makes it possible to detect threats at scale and offers users insights into the industrial operations that are needed to build a unified IT/OT threat management strategy.