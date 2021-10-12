Artefact’s Board of Directors recommends the mandatory cash tender offer made by BidSky, a company controlled by Ardian

Paris, October 1 2 , 2021 – Ar tefact (FR0000079683 – ALATF – e ligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans ) , an expert in data transformation and data & digital marketing for major brands, announces that its Board of Directors met on October 10, 2021 to issue its opinion on the interests for Artefact of the mandatory simplified cash tender offer filed by BidSky (the “ Offero r ”), a French simplified joint-stock company controlled by Ardian, for the shares of Artefact (the “ Company ”) for a price of 7.8 euros per ordinary share (the “ Offer ”).

The ad hoc committee, composed of a majority of independent members of the Board of Directors qualified as such under the criteria of the Middlenext Code of Corporate Governance and charged with supervising the mission of the independent expert, met on several occasions with the independent expert, the firm Accuracy represented by Mr. Henri Philippe, since its appointment by the Board of Directors on July 25, 2021.

The independent expert has noted that the Offer price represents a premium of 42% over the last closing price prior to the announcement of the entry into exclusive negotiations (July 23, 2021), and of 61% over the volume-weighted average closing price over the last three months preceding this announcement, and that it is also higher than the maximum price recorded over the twelve months preceding this announcement.

The independent expert has concluded that the Offer price is fair from a financial point of view with regards to the Offer stricto sensu, insofar as the price of the Offer is equal to the price paid by the Offeror for the acquisition of the controlling block completed on September 17, 2021, as well as with regards to a possible squeeze-out.

The independent expert notes in particular that the Offer presents a financial interest for the minority shareholders of Artefact who decide to contribute their shares to the Offer in that they will benefit from an immediate liquidity for their shares at a price which fully reflects the embedded value of the Company. Furthermore, the independent expert highlights that any Artefact shareholders who do not wish to contribute their shares to the Offer, thinking that the proposed prime, which could reach up to 25% more than the estimate of the embedded value of the Company, is too low, would then be exposed (except in the event of a squeeze-out), to the risks attached to the future development of the Company’s business, both in terms of business growth and maintaining profit margin levels, as well as the constraints of a controlled company with a limited liquidity of the Artefact share.