Results of additional issuance - RIKS 26 0216

As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 8. October, at the price of accepted bids. Series RIKS 26 0216 ISIN IS0000030732 Additional issuance (nominal) 472,000,000 Settlement date 10/13/2021 Total outstanding (nominal) 43,671,700,000



