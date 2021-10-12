Results of additional issuance - RIKS 26 0216
As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 8. October, at the price of accepted bids.
|Series
|RIKS 26 0216
|ISIN
|IS0000030732
|Additional issuance (nominal)
|472,000,000
|Settlement date
|10/13/2021
|Total outstanding (nominal)
|43,671,700,000
