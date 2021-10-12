checkAd

Boris Johnson's visit to Aidrivers recognises global importance of start-up's cutting-edge autonomous driving technology in creating a sustainable future

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.10.2021, 17:40  |   |   |   

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning UK technology start-up Aidrivers has received a visit from Uxbridge and South Ruislip MP and Prime Minister Boris Johnson at its headquarters in Uxbridge, London.

Image Licensed to Parsons Media. 12/08/2021. Uxbridge, United Kingdom. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Constituency Day. The Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Al Drivers. Picture by Andrew Parsons CCHQ / Parsons Media

Aidrivers provides artificial intelligence-enabled solutions for retrofitting into new and existing vehicles including trucks and cranes so they can be operated autonomously in mixed traffic environments without any infrastructure upgrade. The company has offices in London, Singapore, India, China and Turkey, as well as joint ventures with vehicle and logistics organisations in Europe and Asia Pacific.

During the visit, Boris Johnson met Aidrivers' founder Dr Rafiq Swash and was shown how the technology works. The Prime Minister also tried the technology, operating simulated autonomous port vehicles using Aidrivers' digital twin.

Aidrivers helps fleet operators in industrial settings such as ports, airports, smart cities and warehouses to maximise their efficiency. It reduces waste by minimising idle-engine time, for example, and allows fleet operators to work 24/7 at optimum energy efficiency, enhancing the resilience of global supply chains. Aidrivers software is used in Singapore, China and Turkey, and the company is committed to providing autonomous mobility solutions that meet industry needs when it comes to sustainability, resilience and safety.

Founded in 2018, Aidrivers today employs 60 people, with the majority working from London. It expects to continue to grow rapidly in response to market need. Many brownfield port terminals, for example, are affected by a shortage of skilled labour and are looking to implement effective autonomous automation to continuously meet the requirements of global supply chains.

Dr Swash said: "We were honoured to receive a visit today from our Prime Minister Boris Johnson and it was a pleasure to show him our cutting-edge technology, which is being used in demanding industrial applications around the world to help make supply chains more resilient and sustainable. His visit recognises the positive impact Aidrivers is having in terms of creating jobs for the new economy, meeting the need of fleet operators to reduce harmful emissions, and helping society and industry become sustainable."

LOGO

About Aidrivers

Aidrivers is a UK-based award-winning technology company focused on the autonomous vehicle sector. It supplies software for retrofitting into existing vehicles operating in a variety of demanding environments including ports, airports, smart cities and warehouses without the need for infrastructure change. It is involved in a number of joint ventures and collaborations, including with Turkey's Largo Robotics, a manufacturer of tow-trucks and indoor robots, Singapore's B-Robotics, which makes lightweight and micro robots, and with German sensor producer SICK. In 2018, it signed a proof-of-concept project with PSA Singapore, the world's largest trans-shipment container hub, to retrofit two diesel trucks to convert them to fully autonomous vehicles. Aidrivers employs 60 people worldwide, with offices in London, Singapore, India, China and Turkey.

For more information please contact:

Sadaf Ghani
sadaf@aidrivers.ai

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1658203/Photo01_BJVisit_Image_12082021.jpg  
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1658204/Photo02_BJVisit_Image_12082021.jpg  
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1658172/wordmark_tm_05_Logo.jpg  




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Boris Johnson's visit to Aidrivers recognises global importance of start-up's cutting-edge autonomous driving technology in creating a sustainable future LONDON, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Award-winning UK technology start-up Aidrivers has received a visit from Uxbridge and South Ruislip MP and Prime Minister Boris Johnson at its headquarters in Uxbridge, London. Aidrivers provides artificial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Traders News Source: A Look Ahead at the Changing Landscape of Crypto Currencies as Regulators Try to Pull on the Reins
French Tech Innovation: IN Groupe and Datakalab Make Border Crossings Smarter and More Secure
DOCOMO Digital brings Razer to Vodafone Turkey subscribers
The Intento 2021 State of Machine Translation Report - Your Cheatsheet to the MT Landscape
Rhino Tool House is revolutionizing manufacturing in the US with Ironhand 2.0
Xinhua Silk Road: International forum on sci-tech & foreign trade and economic co-op held on Sat. in China's ...
Apical Secures First Sustainability-Linked Loan Facilities of US$750 million
Conditions are ripe for rapid growth in renewables generation, inadequate grid investments may be a ...
Gerresheimer on growth course
Everli announces plans to expand into Germany and Romania
Titel
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Plano publishes global evidence linking digital device screen time with myopia (short-sightedness) ...
ITR, Schaeffler and MAHLE unveil DTM Electric Design Model at Norisring
Huntington's Disease Market Size Expected to Surge with a Significant CAGR of 22.5% in the 7MM ...
Xi Jinping says reunification a must for China's rejuvenation on 1911 Revolution anniversary
Moniwar, The Next P2E Phenomenon
Hydrogen Manifesto Introduced at The smarter E Europe Restart 2021
Press Release From Davidson Kempner European Partners LLP Regarding its Holding in Naturgy Energy ...
Sungrow Releases Latest Liquid Cooled Energy Storage System at Intersolar Europe 2021
The Netflix series La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) has its own beer thanks to Estrella Galicia.
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI