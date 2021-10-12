Infracore SA: Change of CEO at Infracore SA

Fribourg, 12 October 2021

Change of CEO at Infracore SA

The Board of Directors of Infracore, a company specialized in healthcare infrastructure, is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Frey as CEO effective since October 1, 2021. The Chief Development Officer of Swiss Medical Network succeeds Daniel Jandric, who has decided to leave the AEVIS VICTORIA and Infracore group after 7 years of service.

Eric Frey, a native of Zug, counts over 30 years of experience as an entrepreneur and executive manager. He has been a member of the General Management of Swiss Medical Network since 2006 in various capacities and as Chief Development Officer since 2008. After more than 15 years with Swiss Medical Network, Eric Frey has acquired a broad knowledge of the healthcare environment and has built up a solid network in the Swiss healthcare sector.

Infracore's Board of Directors is pleased that Eric Frey will take over the role of CEO. «He has a unique and extensive experience in both the healthcare infrastructure market and in hospital renovations and conversions, which will be of great value to our company, » says Martin Gafner, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Infracore. He thanks the outgoing CEO Daniel Jandric for his great commitment. Antoine Hubert, Board member of Infracore, expresses his gratitude to Daniel Jandric for his contribution to the management and development of the company. Daniel Jandric is leaving Infracore to take up a new challenge with a national real estate company.

Regarding future direction, Martin Gafner says, «Infracore intends to pursue its growth strategy in Switzerland, both in the private and in the public sectors. » With its know-how in hospital renovations and conversions, its financial strength and its broad network, Infracore is uniquely positioned in this market segment. It is estimated that over CHF 20 billion will have to be invested in the Swiss hospital landscape over the next few decades.

For more informations: Media & Investor relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich

Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 79 785 46 32

Infracore SA: info@infracore.ch, +41 79 635 04 10



About Infracore SA

Infracore SA is a company dedicated to hospital and health infrastructures. Its real estate portfolio consists of 39 quality properties (development projects included) situated on 17 prime locations across Switzerland, representing a total rental surface of 184'199 sqm. The market value of Infracore's portfolio is estimated at CHF 1.1 billion. Infracore is positioning itself as a partner of public or private institutions for real estate investments and intends to play a key role in the reshaping of the Swiss hospital landscape. www.infracore.ch

Language: English Company: Infracore SA Rue Georges-Jordil 4 1700 Fribourg Switzerland Phone: 026 350 02 02 E-mail: svanderschueren@infracore.ch Internet: www.infracore.ch ISIN: CH0467966740 EQS News ID: 1240056

