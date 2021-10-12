IMPLANET Reports Consolidated Revenue of €5.8 Million at September 30, 2021 up 34%

Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans) (Paris:ALIMP) a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, today announces its revenue for the third quarter and first nine months of the year to September 30, 2021.

Ludovic Lastennet, IMPLANET’s CEO, said: “These third-quarter results confirm our sales’ growth momentum since the start of 2021, despite a health context and a shortage of hospital staff that are still hindering a return to normal levels of activity. While supporting this upturn by meeting surgeons’ expectations, we are continuing to refocus our business on Spine, initiated with the acquisition of OSD in May. The project we recently announced to divest our Knee business will allow IMPLANET to establish itself as a benchmark player in spine surgery, both in France and abroad, while consolidating its current financial situation. Thanks to these additional resources, we will intensify and accelerate our commercial development, enhance our range of vertebral implants and continue to expand our certifications and accreditations over the coming months”.