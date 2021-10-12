Teck Named to Forbes World’s Best Employers 2021 List

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck”) has been named to the Forbes list of the World’s Best Employers 2021, an employee-driven ranking of multinational companies and institutions from 58 countries. This is the second year in a row that Teck has been named one of the World’s Best Employers by Forbes.



“Teck is privileged to have an exceptional workforce of skilled, dedicated and passionate people committed to responsibly providing the metals and minerals needed to build a better quality of life and making positive contributions to local communities,” said Don Lindsay, President and CEO. “We are committed to supporting the growth and development of our people and fostering a workplace where everyone is included and valued.”