checkAd

FACEBOOK ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Facebook, Inc. on Behalf of Facebook Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2021, 17:48  |   |   |   

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Facebook, Inc. (“Facebook” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FB) on behalf of Joint stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Facebook has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Facebook Inc.!
Long
Basispreis 303,78€
Hebel 14,83
Ask 0,16
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 346,97€
Hebel 14,83
Ask 0,23
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Between September 13, 2021 and October 3, 2021, The Wall Street Journal released a series of nine articles alleging that Facebook had been misleading investors regarding its business operations. The allegations were based on internal documents provided by a whistleblower. On October 4, 2021, CBS’s segment 60 Minutes spoke with the whistleblower and published the whistleblower’s SEC whistleblower complaints. On October 5, 2021, the whistleblower testified before Congress concerning Facebook’s misleading statements and omissions of material fact.

Among the numerous allegations, the internal documents show that: (1) Facebook misled investors regarding how its “Cross Check” or “XCheck” system actually functioned, which in reality gave preferential treatment to Facebook’s ‘VIP’ users; (2) despite its outward facing policy of disallowing users under the age of 13, Facebook was internally researching pre-teen users and their engagement with certain Facebook services, and how to turn those users into long-term users; (3) despite Facebook’s stated policy of making its services as safe as possible, Facebook lagged in its response to drug cartels and human traffickers using its services; (4) Facebook misrepresented its negative impact on teens’ mental health, particularly in teen girls; (5) Facebook misled investors and advertisers by inflating its shrinking user base; and (6) Facebook misrepresented its role in fomenting ethnic violence and division.

Between September 13, 2021 and October 5, 2021, Facebook share prices dropped by $48.72, or over 12%, to close on October 5, 2021 at $332.96.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Facebook shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Facebook Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Facebook Aktie Börsengang zu 38,00 Dollar, ein Zuckerstück ?

Diskussion: DAVOS: Facebook-Managerin Sandberg verteidigt Daten-Geschäftsmodell
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FACEBOOK ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Facebook, Inc. on Behalf of Facebook Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Facebook, Inc. (“Facebook” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FB) on behalf of Joint stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(11) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Westwater Resources Provides Results From Its Definitive Feasibility Study for Battery Graphite ...
Valaris Drillship Achieves ABS Enhanced Electrical System Notation in World First
Aspen Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Aspen Technology, Inc. Is Fair ...
Design and Technology Unite in the New Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 and Citation XLS Gen2 Business Jets
FREYR Announces Joint Venture with Koch Strategic Platforms to Advance Development of Clean Battery ...
OWLT Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Owlet, ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(11) 
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(11) 
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:50 UhrInstagram könnte Nutzer bei Ausfällen benachrichtigen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
10:27 UhrDarum sind steigende Zinsen schlecht für Wachstumsunternehmen & Technologiewerte
Stephan Heibel | Kommentare
10:02 UhrMarktkompass: DAX schwächer, EVERGRANDE & ROCHE | BÖRSENKOMPASS am Morgen
Bernecker Börsenkompass | Analysen
11.10.21Ist der S&P 500 alles, was man braucht, um sich als Millionär zur Ruhe zu setzen?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
10.10.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
10.10.21Kissigs Kloogschieterei: Kurze Gedankenspiele zur Krise der Konservativen in Europa, dem vertagten US-Schuldenobergrenzenstreit und Facebook im Fegefeuer
Michael C. Kissig | Kommentare
10.10.21Facebook-Aktie: Fördert die Plattform extreme Inhalte?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
10.10.212 unaufhaltsame Aktien, die man auch bei einem Kurssturz kaufen sollte 
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
08.10.21Facebook erneut mit technischen Problemen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
08.10.21INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Facebook, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten