checkAd

Balder to Make Mandatory Offer for Entra After Building Stake of 33.67%

Autor: PLX AI
12.10.2021, 17:43  |   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Balder acquires additional shares in Entra ASA and intends to make a mandatory offer.Balder now owns 33,67% of EntraBalder has paid a maximum of NOK 202.5 per share following adjustment for dividend, which is also the minimum for the …

  • (PLX AI) – Balder acquires additional shares in Entra ASA and intends to make a mandatory offer.
  • Balder now owns 33,67% of Entra
  • Balder has paid a maximum of NOK 202.5 per share following adjustment for dividend, which is also the minimum for the mandatory offer
  • Offer to be launched within 4 weeks
  • Balder says has previously communicated that we prefer Entra to continue to be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange
  • Says "This is still our opinion, but at the same time we wish to increase our ownership interest in Entra, why we now intend to submit a mandatory offer"
Fastighets Balder (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Balder to Make Mandatory Offer for Entra After Building Stake of 33.67% (PLX AI) – Balder acquires additional shares in Entra ASA and intends to make a mandatory offer.Balder now owns 33,67% of EntraBalder has paid a maximum of NOK 202.5 per share following adjustment for dividend, which is also the minimum for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Givaudan Buys DDW, The Color House, with $140 Million in Sales
Stadler Rail Gets Contract for 57 Locomotives from KiwiRail Valued at EUR 228 Million
TotalEnergies, Repsol and Partners Aim to Develop Large-Scale Hydrogen Facility in Orkney
Lufthansa Repays Silent Participation I to Economic Stabilization Fund
Electrolux Professional Buys Unified Brands for SEK 2,140 Million
SOBI Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Raised
UPM Says European Comissions Conducting Inspection in Antitrust Probe
Givaudan 9-Month Sales CHF 5,067 Million, up 7.7% Like-for-Like
SOBI Q3 EBITA SEK 1,170 Million
Fuchs Petrolub Rises 3% After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Siemens Buys French IoT Solutions Startup Wattsense
Givaudan Buys DDW, The Color House, with $140 Million in Sales
CTS Eventim Acquires Majority stake in Simply-X
GN Store Nord's Acquisition of SteelSeries Likely Positive Catalyst After Guidance Cut, Nordea Says
Hexagon Purus Gets $2.1 Million Order from North America
Novo Nordisk Obesity Sales Will Make up for Chinese Insulin Losses, Nordea Says
Ambu Misses Revenue Growth, EBIT Margin Guidance for the Year; Endoscopes Sold Exceeds Outlook
Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
Vestas Closes Factories in Denmark, Germany, Spain
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade