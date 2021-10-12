Balder to Make Mandatory Offer for Entra After Building Stake of 33.67% Autor: PLX AI | 12.10.2021, 17:43 | | 0 | 0 12.10.2021, 17:43 | (PLX AI) – Balder acquires additional shares in Entra ASA and intends to make a mandatory offer.Balder now owns 33,67% of EntraBalder has paid a maximum of NOK 202.5 per share following adjustment for dividend, which is also the minimum for the … (PLX AI) – Balder acquires additional shares in Entra ASA and intends to make a mandatory offer.Balder now owns 33,67% of EntraBalder has paid a maximum of NOK 202.5 per share following adjustment for dividend, which is also the minimum for the … (PLX AI) – Balder acquires additional shares in Entra ASA and intends to make a mandatory offer.

Balder now owns 33,67% of Entra

Balder has paid a maximum of NOK 202.5 per share following adjustment for dividend, which is also the minimum for the mandatory offer

Offer to be launched within 4 weeks

Balder says has previously communicated that we prefer Entra to continue to be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange

Says "This is still our opinion, but at the same time we wish to increase our ownership interest in Entra, why we now intend to submit a mandatory offer"



