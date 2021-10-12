Balder to Make Mandatory Offer for Entra After Building Stake of 33.67%
(PLX AI) – Balder acquires additional shares in Entra ASA and intends to make a mandatory offer.Balder now owns 33,67% of EntraBalder has paid a maximum of NOK 202.5 per share following adjustment for dividend, which is also the minimum for the …
(PLX AI) – Balder acquires additional shares in Entra ASA and intends to make a mandatory offer.Balder now owns 33,67% of EntraBalder has paid a maximum of NOK 202.5 per share following adjustment for dividend, which is also the minimum for the …
- (PLX AI) – Balder acquires additional shares in Entra ASA and intends to make a mandatory offer.
- Balder now owns 33,67% of Entra
- Balder has paid a maximum of NOK 202.5 per share following adjustment for dividend, which is also the minimum for the mandatory offer
- Offer to be launched within 4 weeks
- Balder says has previously communicated that we prefer Entra to continue to be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange
- Says "This is still our opinion, but at the same time we wish to increase our ownership interest in Entra, why we now intend to submit a mandatory offer"
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare