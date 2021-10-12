checkAd

EQS-News Invitation to Oerlikon's Q3 2021 Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.10.2021, 17:50  |  14   |   |   

EQS Group-News: OC Oerlikon / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Invitation to Oerlikon's Q3 2021 Conference Call

12.10.2021 / 17:50

Ladies and Gentlemen,

We cordially invite you to join us on our conference call, where Oerlikon CEO Dr. Roland Fischer and CFO Philipp Müller will provide you with information on the business development and financial performance for the third quarter of 2021.

Date:

Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Time:

10:30 CEST

To join the webcast and to view the accompanying presentation, please click here.

In order to ask questions in the Q&A session, please dial-in.

Dial-in numbers:

Europe +41 58 310 50 00
UK +44 207 107 06 13
USA +1 631 570 56 13

Stephan Gick

Head of Investor Relations

 

 


End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: OC Oerlikon
Churerstrasse 120
CH - 8808 Pfäffikon SZ
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 360 96 96
Fax: +41 58 360 91 96
E-mail: info@oerlikon.com
Internet: www.oerlikon.com
ISIN: CH0000816824
Valor: 863037
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1240273

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

1240273  12.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1240273&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetOC Oerlikon Inc. Pfaeffikon Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Invitation to Oerlikon's Q3 2021 Conference Call EQS Group-News: OC Oerlikon / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Invitation to Oerlikon's Q3 2021 Conference Call 12.10.2021 / 17:50 Ladies and Gentlemen, We cordially invite you to join us on our conference call, where Oerlikon CEO Dr. Roland Fischer …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac to Shift Focus of COVID-19 Vaccine Development to Second-Generation mRNA Technology
DGAP-News: CureVac verlagert Fokus der COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklung auf mRNA-Technologie der zweiten ...
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Umsetzung des Aktiensplits am 14. Oktober 2021
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: ElringKlinger mit starken vorläufigen Zahlen für das dritte Quartal 2021
DGAP-News: IRLE MOSER Rechtsanwälte PartG: Cevdet Caner - Criminal complaint against Fraser Perring et al.
DGAP-News: IRLE MOSER Rechtsanwälte PartG: Cevdet Caner - Strafanzeige und Strafantrag gegen Fraser Perring ...
DGAP-Adhoc: DATRON AG: DATRON AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen für das 3. Quartal 2021 und passt Prognose ...
EQS-Adhoc: Capital Markets Day 2021: Lonza to Capture Market Demand and Ensure Sustainable Value Creation ...
home24 SE: Investitionen in die Zukunft: home24 verstärkt sich auf Schlüsselpositionen
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric nominiert Raumfahrtveteran Hans Königsmann als neues Aufsichtsratsmitglied
DGAP-Adhoc: TUI AG kündigt weitere Stärkung ihrer Bilanz durch vollständig gezeichnete Kapitalerhöhung in ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Announces Filing of Lawsuit Against its U.S. Collaboration Partner, NeuroRx, ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys' Lizenzpartner Roche erhält von US-Gesundheitsbehörde FDA den Status Therapiedurchbruch ...
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance of Key U.S. Patent Application Covering ACER-001 ...
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu