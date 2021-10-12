checkAd

LVMH 9-Month Revenue Grows 46% to EUR 44.2 Billion

Autor: PLX AI
12.10.2021, 17:47  |  45   |   |   

(PLX AI) – LVMH 9-month revenue EUR 44,200 million, up 46% from a year ago.Organic revenue growth 40%Compared to 2019, organic growth over the first nine months of 2021 was 11%, with trends in the third quarter ( 11%) comparable to those of the …

  • (PLX AI) – LVMH 9-month revenue EUR 44,200 million, up 46% from a year ago.
  • Organic revenue growth 40%
  • Compared to 2019, organic growth over the first nine months of 2021 was 11%, with trends in the third quarter (+ 11%) comparable to those of the first half, both by activity and by region
