Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against The Joint Corp. (“Joint” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JYNT) on behalf of Joint stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Joint has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On October 7, 2021, market analyst The Bear Cave issued a report alleging problems at Joint, alleging that the franchisor of chiropractic clinics has been re-acquiring struggling clinics, may be using an undisclosed related party to make loans to franchises, and has been overbilling customers.

On this news, Joint’s stock price fell $10.89, or 11.29%, to close at $85.53 on October 7, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Joint shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.

