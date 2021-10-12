checkAd

Salem Podcast Network Launches the Doug Collins Podcast

12.10.2021, 18:00   

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that the Salem Podcast Network (“SPN”) will launch the Doug Collins Podcast, beginning on October 25th.

Doug Collins (Photo: Business Wire)

The podcast will be hosted by former Congressman Doug Collins. From 2013 until 2021, Collins represented Georgia’s Ninth Congressional District. In the 116th Congress, he served as Ranking Member of the U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary.

“For years, I was so impressed with Doug Collins as a Congressman,” said Salem Senior Vice President of Spoken Word, Phil Boyce. “When we had the opportunity to bring him over to the Salem Podcast Network, we moved fast. He will be a great addition to our lineup, and will help us save the country we all love.”

“I am excited to be hosting a podcast that will give conservatives the tools they need to go out into the marketplace of ideas and stand up for what we believe in,” said Collins. “Our country desperately needs to hear how a little idea that started with our Founding Fathers — the pursuit of happiness — has shaped our country into who we are today: the best nation in the world. This podcast will explore all topics ranging from politics to life advice and will blend them together for a well-rounded discussion that people can listen to and use to get the most out of life.”

Collins’ first book, The Clock and The Calendar, which offers an insider perspective on the first impeachment of Donald Trump, will be released in November.

Prior to his time in Congress, Collins served in the Georgia state legislature. He also served as a U.S. Air Force Reserve chaplain, which included a deployment to Iraq in 2008-2009. As a Lieutenant Colonel, Collins remains active in the Air Force Reserve. In addition, he served as pastor of Chicopee Baptist Church in Gainesville, Georgia, from 1994-2005.

Collins is a graduate of the University of North Georgia, Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School, and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.

The Salem Podcast Network launched in January of 2021 with Charlie Kirk and Dinesh D’Souza. SPN has since added Todd Starnes, Trish Regan, and Jenna Ellis, in addition to the Salem Radio Network hosts who have daily podcasts on www.SalemPodcastNetwork.com. SPN was ranked the #12 podcast network in America in August by Triton Digital based on average weekly downloads. SPN averages more than 13 million downloads per month.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

