CARMAT Announces the Publication of an Article on the Aeson’s Autoregulation System in the ASAIO Journal

CARMAT (FR0010907956, ALCAR), the designer and developer of the world’s most advanced total artificial heart, aiming to fulfill an unmet medical need by providing a therapeutic alternative to people suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure, announces the publication of an article on the Aeson’s autoregulation system in the October 2021 issue of the ASAIO Journal, a peer reviewed publication of the American Society for Artificial Internal Organs.

The publication entitled “First Clinical Experience With the Pressure Sensor–Based Autoregulation of Blood Flow in an Artificial Heart” details the reliability and efficacy of the Aeson’s autoregulation control mechanism (auto-mode), designed to mimic normal physiologic responses to changing patient needs. Hemodynamic data from a cohort of 10 patients implanted with the device during the European PIVOTAL study, recorded over 1,842 support days in auto-mode, were analyzed with respect to daily changing physiologic needs. The device was successfully switched from manual mode to auto-mode in the operating room, following weaning from cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB), in all patients.

Analysis of the recorded device-hemodynamic trends show the expected variations in left and right ventricle outputs, corresponding to changes in the inflow pressures, as a consequence of beat rate variations, while stroke volumes were maximized. Left ventricular output ranges from 4.3 to 7.3 L/min for average left inflow pressures ranges of 6–19 mm Hg. On the right side, the ventricular output ranges from 4.2 to 7.2 L/min for average right inflow pressures ranging of 4–17 mm Hg. The average beat rate ranges from 78 to 128 bpm.

These data demonstrate that the Aeson artificial heart effectively produces appropriate physiological responses reflective of changing patients’ daily needs, representing one of the unique characteristics of this device in providing almost physiologic heart replacement therapy.

Stéphane Piat, Chief Executive Officer of CARMAT, commented: “Since the beginning of the CARMAT project, one of our key objectives has been to discharge a patient back to a home environment and associated usual activities that make for a normal quality of life. A central requirement for achieving this is to have a device that can be autonomous while requiring minimal attention. The data obtained so far from our PIVOTAL study and published in the ASAIO Journal show that Aeson’s autoregulation system ensures a fully pulsatile cardiac output, that is automatically adjusted, according to the venous return. This unique feature contributes to greater autonomy for patients and thus improves their quality of life. We are thrilled to further observe the demonstration of this key advantage on a larger scale as we continue our ramp up in implants both in clinical and commercial setting.”

21.09.21CARMAT Announces First Implant of Its Total Artificial Heart in a Female Recipient
16.09.21CARMAT Receives Final Approval From the Patient Protection Committee for the Use of the Commercial Version of the Aeson Heart in the EFICAS Study in France
15.09.21CARMAT Reports Its 2021 Half-year Results and Issues an Update on Its Latest Progress and Main Strategic Objectives
