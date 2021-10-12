checkAd

Curiosity’s Latest Original Feature Doc ‘Going Circular’ Set for World Premiere November 4th

Curiosity (Nasdaq: CURI), the global factual entertainment media company, today announced that its newest feature-length original film, Going Circular, will premiere on November 4th on Curiosity Stream.

Architect and engineer Arthur Huang, profiled in Curiosity's original film 'Going Circular,' working in his Taiwan lab. (Photo: Business Wire)

Produced by Off the Fence, co-producer of the 2021 Oscar and BAFTA winner My Octopus Teacher, Going Circular unlocks the secrets to an innovative concept called circularity -- an economic system that eliminates waste and saves the planet’s resources. The film tells the story of four visionaries from around the world - 102-year-old inventor Dr. James Lovelock, biomimicry biologist Janine Benyus, designer Arthur Huang, and financier John Fullerton - whose extraordinary experiences changed the way they think about humanity’s future. Each of their stories leads them to a fundamental reassessment of what our food, our cities, our financial system, even our fashion industry could look like if we create, produce, and distribute within Earth's natural boundaries.

Through the deeply personal transformation of each visionary profiled, the film explores concrete solutions individuals and communities are using to move toward a more circular society based on nature’s universal principles that everything is reused, and nothing goes to waste.

“We are proud to help bring this amazing story to life and recognize the incredible contributions of James Lovelock -- a visionary scientist who was initially dismissed for proposing that our planet could be thought of as a single living organism,” said Rob Burk, Head of Original Content for Curiosity. “Today, we can see how right he was, and this film provides invaluable insight on the steps we can take to protect it.”

“With this film, we hope to empower and educate viewers by revealing the true meaning of circularity as well as highlighting some of the ground-breaking actions taken to redesign our systems for a better future,” said Ellen Windemuth, co-CEO of Off the Fence.

Going Circular will also be featured in a European premiere screening at the UN Climate Change Conference 2021 (COP26) on November 6th in Glasgow, Scotland.

From directors Nigel Walk and Richard Dale, Going Circular is produced by Off the Fence for Curiosity in association with Arte and ZDF Enterprises. Executive producers are Allison Bean and Robert Jan Ogtrop from Off the Fence. Rob Burk, Head of Original Content for Curiosity, also serves as executive producer. Marita Hübinger serves as executive producer for ZDF/Arte and Nikolas Hülbusch is executive producer for ZDF Enterprises, who also handles distribution of the film in several international markets.

About Curiosity Inc.

Curiosity Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With approximately 20 million paid subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries worldwide; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. Curiosity Inc. recently completed the acquisition of One Day University, which provides access to engaging talks and lectures from the best university and college professors in the United States. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI). For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

About Off the Fence

Off the Fence is a leading non-fiction content company of global scale and reach, producing and distributing exceptional factual programming. Owned by ZDF Enterprises since 2019, and established in 1994, Off the Fence is a 360 factual content company. OTF develops, finances, produces and co-produces international non-fiction programmes across a range of genres including Natural History, Science, Travel & Adventure, Lifestyle, History, People & Culture, Crime and Feature Docs.

