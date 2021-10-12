checkAd

Outlook Therapeutics’ Positive NORSE THREE Safety Data Presented at 2021 American Society of Retina Specialists for ONS-5010 Ophthalmic Bevacizumab

Strong safety data from NORSE THREE registration trial consistent with other trials for ONS-5010 and in prior published research

ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company working to develop and launch the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, today presented the results from its NORSE THREE supplemental safety study evaluating ONS-5010 / LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg) at the 39th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Retina Specialists in San Antonio, Texas. As previously reported, topline data from the NORSE THREE open-label study of ONS-5010 ophthalmic bevacizumab demonstrated no unexpected safety trends and had a safety profile consistent with those of other trials of ONS-5010 as well as prior published data such as that undertaken by the National Eye Institute (e.g., 2011 CATT trial).

Suber Huang, MD, MBA, FASRS, Founder and CEO of the Retina Center of Ohio and presenter at the 39th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Retina Specialists, said “I am excited to see that in the NORSE THREE trial the safety profile of ONS-5010 ophthalmic bevacizumab reinforces what has been previously reported in other studies of ONS-5010 as well as in earlier published research on the use of bevacizumab in ophthalmology. If approved, ONS-5010 will offer retina specialists the first safe and effective, on-label bevacizumab that avoids the potentially serious adverse events associated with off-label repackaged IV bevacizumab from compounding pharmacies. I hope to see it become an important new weapon in our therapeutic armamentarium.”

The three-month NORSE THREE safety study, which was conducted to ensure that an adequate number of subjects with retinal disease had been dosed with ONS-5010 to support Outlook Therapeutics’ planned BLA submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), enrolled 197 treatment-naïve and previously treated subjects who suffered from a variety of retinal conditions for which an anti-VEGF therapy is appropriate, such as wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), diabetic macula edema (DME) and branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO). Participants received three monthly intravitreal doses of ONS-5010 ophthalmic bevacizumab. The study examined the frequency and incidence of adverse events as well as any changes in safety parameters.

