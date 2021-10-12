checkAd

Rackspace Technology Wins Dell Technologies Global Alliances – Excellence in Expansion, EMEA Award 2021

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), an end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that it has received the Dell Technologies Global Alliances – Excellence in Expansion, EMEA Award 2021.

Rackspace Technology has been recognised for its achievements in growing private cloud revenue in EMEA both through new offerings such as Rackspace Services on VMware Cloud and some landmark customer wins.

Rackspace Services for VMware Cloud launched in May this year as a fully managed VMware Cloud experience offering consumption-based usage, self-service management, and real-time provisioning. It leverages VMware Cloud Director on Dell EMC VxRail and sets a new standard for managed VMware environments through unique capabilities including the ability to mix and match shared and dedicated tenancy seamlessly in a single environment.

Martin Blackburn, Managing Director, EMEA, at Rackspace Technology said, “Across EMEA, customers are today more than ever seeking an expert cloud solutions provider to guide them on their digital transformation journey. We’re proud to be a strategic partner working with Dell Technologies to accelerate these journeys and drive innovation in private cloud environments.

“Being recognised for our expansion and growth in private cloud is testament to our dedication to continue to support customers with the multicloud technologies they require to accelerate their business goals.”

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Devika Mistry
Rackspace Technology EMEA Corporate Communications
publicrelations@rackspace.com

 





