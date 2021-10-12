checkAd

Icebreaker and Spinnova develop circular SPINNOVA-merino wool products

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
HELSINKI, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The sustainable textile material company Spinnova and VF brand Icebreaker proudly announce they are developing circular midlayer products with next-generation blends of merino wool and the highly sustainable SPINNOVA fibre that can be recycled again and again.

The Icebreaker and Spinnova journey originates from a shared vision of believing that nature has the solutions: Icebreaker was founded to provide nature-based alternatives for synthetics, while Spinnova's technology is inspired by nature; how spiders weave their web.

Spinnova and Icebreaker have begun their joint sustainability journey by entering a product development agreement on SPINNOVA-merino wool midlayer materials that will have a minimal environmental footprint and high performance. The blend Spinnova and Icebreaker are now piloting for midlayer products is sustainable and comfortable, and also fully circular. After consumer use, the developed yarn is intended to be separated and reused, with the ambition to get one step closer to circularity and lowering the products' impact on the environment.

Icebreaker is an industry sustainability pioneer with ambitious sustainability goals including abandoning the use of plastic fibres by 2023. In 2020, already 91% of Icebreaker's materials were merino or plant-based. This partnership is a great match between Icebreaker's high sustainability standards and Spinnova's innovation that aims to transform the way textiles are made globally. 

"Nature is our hero, and our source of inspiration – we were excited to learn about Spinnova's approach to fibre spinning that mimics nature's own processes. In addition to thisshared source of inspiration, the potential to recycle SPINNOVA into a new fibre again and again makes this disruptively circular. This partnership enables our strategy in developing circular business models and drive forward sustainable design," says Alistair Smith, Director of Global Product Design at icebreaker.

The sustainable and fully circular SPINNOVA fibre is made without harmful chemicals. SPINNOVA fibre uses 99.5% less water and produces nearly 64.5% less CO2 emissions than cotton production cradle to gate. Thanks to the mechanical process Spinnova uses to harness its raw material, wood pulp, the fibres can simply be remade mechanically, again without harmful chemicals or quality loss. SPINNOVA fibre also has strong insulation properties, and will be a great companion for merino wool.

