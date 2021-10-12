Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against TMC the metals company Inc. (“TMC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TMC) on behalf of TMC stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether TMC has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On October 6, 2021, before markets opened, market researcher Bonitas Research released a report alleging multiple issues plaguing TMC. The report alleged: (1) overpayment on licenses to potential undisclosed insiders; (2) artificially inflated exploration expenses; (3) potentially unusable licenses for which TMC paid $43 million in cash and stock; and (4) a history of affiliating with bad actors.

On this news, TMC’s stock price dropped 4% before markets opened, opening at $4.28 on October 6, 2021 and trading as low as $3.98.

