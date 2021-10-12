checkAd

Volta Finance Limited - Net Asset Value as at 30 September 2021

Volta Finance Limited (VTA / VTAS) September 2021 monthly report

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION, OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

Guernsey, 12 October 2021

AXA IM has published the Volta Finance Limited (the “Company” or “Volta Finance” or “Volta”) monthly report for September. The full report is attached to this release and will be available on Volta’s website shortly (www.voltafinance.com).

PERFORMANCE and PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

September’s performance, including the €0.14 dividend per share paid at the end of September, was outstanding at 1.9% relative to the negative performance for most equity markets. The year-to-date total return of the company is 15.0%.

This recently observed uncorrelated performance may result from being predominantly invested in floating-rate instruments (corporate loans through CLOs) and having a relatively short duration. Noting that this negative correlation may be temporary.

With ongoing cash flows continuing at a pace close to 20% (annualized), Volta's strategy is expected to differ from investments like equity strategies (especially growth stocks) that may be more sensitive to long-term interest rates. In this way, Volta looks like a perfect complement to classic equity exposure, with a performance that exhibits less dependence on long-term dividend growth and profitability and more on short to medium-term company solvency.

At the end of September, the 12-month default rate was at 0.5% for US loans and 0.8% for European loans. Companies can more easily refinance their debt and M&A activity is frequently providing an exit strategy to some of the stocks that suffered the most from the Covid crisis. Whatever the exit strategy being pursued so far, many loans found a way to refinance and the maturity wall is being extended towards 2027-2028, reducing significantly the probability of default for the coming few years.

Turning to the details, the monthly asset class performances** were: +0.8% for Bank Balance Sheet transactions, +2.1% for CLO equity tranches; +0.2% for CLO debt; +0.3% for Cash Corporate Credit and ABS (together representing 3.0% of NAV). In September, USD appreciation against Euro contributed +0.8% to the overall performance

As usual, September is a relatively low volume month in terms of interest and coupons with the currency equivalent of €1.3m being received. On a 6-month rolling basis, Volta had received the currency equivalent of €26.5m to the end of September, representing a 20.0% annualised cash flow yield, based on the end of the month NAV.

