checkAd

Arm and PACCAR Executives Join Luminar

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2021, 18:21  |  15   |   |   

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LAZR), the global leader in automotive lidar hardware and software technology, today announced the addition of two new executives to help enable its next phase of growth and execution. The company welcomed Debra Poppas as its Quality leader, previously serving as Vice President, Global Quality at the truck design and manufacturing company PACCAR, and Sameer Ladiwala as Chief Accounting Officer, having previously served as Chief Accounting Officer of the semiconductor and software design company, Arm Ltd.

“Execution is everything for Luminar as we progress towards series production to set a new automotive safety and autonomy standard,” said Luminar Founder and CEO, Austin Russell. “Debbie and Sameer are arriving at a critical time in our evolution as we look to further industrialize and mature as a public company. Debbie is known for her leadership at top automotive companies, helping them scale from early innovation to commercial success with quality products. At the same time, Sameer joins us having successfully led global, public company finance teams, and will be helping lay the financial infrastructure for us to rapidly execute, scale and deliver.”

Debra Poppas joins as Luminar’s Vice President of Quality from PACCAR, a global leader in the design and manufacture of premium trucks, where she had served as Vice President of Global Quality since 2016. Prior to PACCAR, Poppas held positions as the Senior Vice President of Global Engineering, Quality and IT at Remy International (now Borg Warner). She also held positions of increasing responsibility at Delphi Delco Electronics (now Aptiv) including General Director of Global Engineering, Quality and Program Management. She began her career as an engineer at General Motors where she spent 16 years progressing into engineering and operational leadership roles. She holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Kettering University and an M.S. in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University. Poppas currently serves as a board member for the Automotive Industry Action Group.

Sameer Ladiwala joins as Luminar’s Chief Accounting Officer from Arm where he served as the Chief Accounting Officer. Prior to Arm, he served as Chief Accounting Officer and in other senior finance roles at Cypress Semiconductor, a global chip design and manufacturing company with a broad automotive product portfolio. Ladiwala began his career at public accounting firms including 12 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia and India. He is a Certified Public Accountant (California, U.S.), a Chartered Accountant (India) and holds an M.B.A. from Cornell University and Queen’s University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the University of Delhi.

About Luminar:

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LAZR) is transforming automotive safety and autonomy by delivering lidar and associated software that meets the industry’s stringent performance, safety, and economic requirements. Luminar has rapidly gained over 50 industry partners, including the majority of the global automotive OEMs. In 2020, Luminar signed the industry’s first production deal for autonomous consumer vehicles with Volvo Cars, which now expects to make Luminar’s technology part of the standard safety package on their next generation electric SUV. Additional customer wins include SAIC, Daimler Truck AG, Intel’s Mobileye, Pony.ai and Airbus UpNext. Founded in 2012, Luminar employs approximately 400 with offices in Palo Alto, Orlando, Colorado Springs, Detroit, and Munich. For more information please visit www.luminartech.com.

Luminar Technologies Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arm and PACCAR Executives Join Luminar Luminar Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LAZR), the global leader in automotive lidar hardware and software technology, today announced the addition of two new executives to help enable its next phase of growth and execution. The company welcomed Debra …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(11) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Westwater Resources Provides Results From Its Definitive Feasibility Study for Battery Graphite ...
Valaris Drillship Achieves ABS Enhanced Electrical System Notation in World First
Design and Technology Unite in the New Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 and Citation XLS Gen2 Business Jets
FREYR Announces Joint Venture with Koch Strategic Platforms to Advance Development of Clean Battery ...
OWLT Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Owlet, ...
Bentley Systems and SMRT Trains Collaborate to Improve Safety and Reliability of Metro Rail ...
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(11) 
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(11) 
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.10.21Luminar to Provide Quarterly Business Update on November 11, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten