checkAd

Landsbankinn hf. Covered bond offering results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 18:23  |   |   |   

Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where one series was offered for sale.

A total of 11 bids for ISK 1,880m were received in the series LBANK CB 25 at 3.73%-3.80% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 1,380m were accepted in the series at 3.77% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 29,640m.

The bonds are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland on 19 October 2021. Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A- with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.

The covered bonds are issued in accordance with a license from the Financial Supervisory Authority (FME), with reference to act. no. 11/2008 and FME‘s rules no. 528/2008. Further information on the bonds and the cover pool is available on Landsbankinn‘s website, www.landsbankinn.is/covered-bonds.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Landsbankinn hf. Covered bond offering results Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where one series was offered for sale. A total of 11 bids for ISK 1,880m were received in the series LBANK CB 25 at 3.73%-3.80% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 1,380m were accepted in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
Twelve Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored at Women of Color STEM Conference
Raymond James Launches “Practice Exchange,” a Robust and Holistic Succession Planning Platform ...
XP Inc. Reports R$47 Billion Adjusted Net Inflows, R$8.6 Billion Credit Portfolio and R$3.3 Billion ...
Ferrari nv: periodic report on the buyback program
Martin Marietta Announces Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Weblink Instructions for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Zivo Bioscience, Inc.
LGI Homes Reports September 2021 and Record-Breaking Third Quarter Closings and Announces Date for ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...