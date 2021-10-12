checkAd

The solar park of Laspeyres delivers its first kilowatt-hours in Occitania

Voltalia (Euronext Paris ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces today that it has commissioned its solar power plant located in the commune of Marignac-Laspeyres, in Occitania.

Commissioned on September 30, the solar power plant has a capacity of 5 megawatts and its green energy production will cover the domestic electricity needs (excluding heating) of approximately 3,500 inhabitants. It is integrated into a site of 11.7 hectares and has 11,500 solar panels. The plant is backed by a 20-year electricity sales contract.

Built on a former stone quarry, the solar power plant has enabled the conversion of this degraded site into a center for the production of electricity from renewable energy. This is a fine example of rehabilitation and the result of joint work with the municipality, the owner of the land, as well as with all the stakeholders in the area. The Laspeyres solar power plant thus contributes to the objective set by the Occitania region: to become the first positive energy region in Europe.

Next on the agenda: Q3 2021 revenues , 20 october 2021 (after market closing)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.9 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 10.7 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.

As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

The Group has more than 1,230 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.
