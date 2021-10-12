The solar park of Laspeyres delivers its first kilowatt-hours in Occitania

Voltalia (Euronext Paris ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces today that it has commissioned its solar power plant located in the commune of Marignac-Laspeyres, in Occitania.

Commissioned on September 30, the solar power plant has a capacity of 5 megawatts and its green energy production will cover the domestic electricity needs (excluding heating) of approximately 3,500 inhabitants. It is integrated into a site of 11.7 hectares and has 11,500 solar panels. The plant is backed by a 20-year electricity sales contract.