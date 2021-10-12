Christopher Kempczinski, President and CEO of McDonald’s Corporation Newly Elected to P&G Board of Directors at 2021 Annual Meeting

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) today announced that at its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Christopher Kempczinski, President and Chief Executive Officer of McDonald’s Corporation, was newly elected to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. P&G shareholders elected all 12 P&G Director nominees, including Mr. Kempczinski and 11 incumbent Directors, with each receiving more than 90 percent support according to preliminary voting results. P&G’s Board is comprised of eminently qualified individuals who bring seasoned judgment and a variety of skills and experiences with them into the boardroom. The elected Directors are also demographically diverse—50 percent women and 33 percent multicultural—with a mix of tenure, age, and industry experience. P&G’s Board of Directors is made up of the following individuals:

P&G has been paying a dividend for 131 consecutive years since its incorporation in 1890 and has increased its dividend for 65 consecutive years. (Graphic: Business Wire)

B. Marc Allen

Angela F. Braly

Amy L. Chang

Joseph Jimenez

Christopher Kempczinski

Debra L. Lee

Terry J. Lundgren

Christine M. McCarthy

Jon Moeller

David S. Taylor

Margaret C. Whitman

Patricia A. Woertz

P&G’s newest Board member Christopher Kempczinski has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of McDonald’s Corporation since 2019, where he is responsible for driving growth strategy and ensuring that McDonald’s values are embedded throughout the company.

“Chris brings to P&G’s Board significant experience in the consumer and retail space, which will enable him to contribute valuable strategy, marketing and brand building perspective to the Board,” said David Taylor, P&G’s Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“His leadership, strategy, and risk management abilities have allowed him to guide McDonald’s through the dynamic operating challenges posed by the pandemic and will be highly valuable to the Board as it oversees P&G’s long-term growth and operating strategy. We are delighted to welcome him to P&G’s Board of Directors.”

Mr. Kempczinski previously served as President, McDonald’s USA from 2017 to 2019, leading the business operations of approximately 14,000 McDonald’s restaurants throughout the United States, and as Executive Vice President – Strategy, Business Development and Innovation from 2015 to 2016, working closely with business leaders and franchisees to identify innovative new ideas and best practices to accelerate growth.