Tytan Cybernetics also known as Video River Networks Inc. Launches “Drive Crypto EV” Program Electric Vehicles that Generate Crypto

TORRANCE, CA, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tytan Cybernetics also known as Video River Networks Inc. “the Company” (OTC: NIHK TWTR: @NIHKEV), a technologically innovative Electric Vehicle and Battery holding company, is pleased to announce the development of the “Drive Crypto EV” Program: Electric Vehicles that generate Crypto as consumers drive down the road.

“I’m excited to share with you our one-of-a-kind “Drive Crypto EV” program which is currently in development for all of our Electric Vehicles. “Drive Crypto EV” allows owners of our Vehicles the option to join a Crypto program which will generate Crypto as the vehicle travels down the road. As each Crypto Coin is generated, the Coin will then be deposited into a secure and individualized owner’s App for transfer to a Crypto Wallet. The “Drive Crypto EV” program allows our consumers to combine two innovative technologies into one cybernetic experience.”

“Drive Crypto EV” Program:

  • Harnesses the power of Electric Vehicles to generate Crypto
  • Connects Owners of the Vehicles with a Crypto Wallet through a secure App for deposit into their accounts
  • Rewards environmentally friendly consumers with technological solutions of the future

“I’m proud of our engineering and development team both here and in Asia for their creativity and hard work in bringing the “Drive Crypto EV” Program to fruition. As a Company, it’s our continued commitment to discover new applications for expanding technologies, and I’m thrilled to bring the “Drive Crypto EV” Program to our consumers.”

About Tytan Cybernetic

Tytan Cybernetic Inc. is an Electric Vehicles and Battery Technology company whose focus is to develop and bring to market the next generation of high-performance state-of-the-art Electric Vehicles. The company’s current and expanding technology portfolio includes Electric Vehicles, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Robotic ("EV-AI-ML-R") assets, with businesses and operations in North America and Asia. With a commitment to revolutionary technology, Tytan Cybernetic is in the process of cultivating innovative technologies to enhance consumer’s cybernetic experience.

For more information, please check the latest updates on the company's Twitter account https://twitter.com/NIHKEV

About Chairman and CEO Frank Igwealor

With a passion for building businesses by the community for the community, Chairman and CEO Frank Igwealor is committed to the realization of technological and social inventions that benefit society and empower the less-privileged. With a focus on diversity and social-entrepreneurship, CEO Frank devotes his time to developing businesses that empower the less-privileged to become entrepreneurs and/or financially self-sufficient, “realizing the humanity of tomorrow begins with the dreams of today”.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipate” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Tytan Cybernetics/Video River Networks
370 Amapola Ave., Suite 200A
Torrance, CA 90501
contact@videorivernetworks.net





