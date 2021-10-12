Food Express Implements Cantaloupe Inc.’s Seed Platform and Sees Significant Improvements Within First Six Weeks

Founded in 1985, Food Express is one of America’s fastest growing food service companies in the Southeast. A family-owned business, the company is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina and has four branches in Raleigh, Charlotte, Spartanburg, and Atlanta, Georgia. Food Express is also a USConnect affiliate, supporting thousands of clients with its fresh food vending machines, Bistro to GO! Markets, customized dining, and office coffee services.

Today, Cantaloupe Inc ., (Nasdaq: CTLP) (“Cantaloupe” or the “Company”), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market, announced that Food Express has implemented its Seed Pro and Seed Office platforms, with added features to support its deliveries, merchandising, and micro markets. Through the agreement, Food Express is utilizing Cantaloupe’s platform to manage all lines of business across multiple branches, helping operators streamline operations and scale more efficiently.

“Like many businesses that grow quickly, we started to experience critical challenges in managing multiple branches under one streamlined set of processes. We were also concerned about how the workload of transitioning to a new solution would affect employee morale,” said Hugh O’Neill, President, Food Express. “We found Cantaloupe to be the perfect partner as it quickly addressed these concerns by demonstrating to our employees how Seed would make their lives easier. Implementation was completed in record time as the Seed platform integrated seamlessly into our VMS, and daily communication supported the project plan and key next steps for onsite teams at multiple branches. We immediately saw positive results and couldn’t be happier.”

According to Food Express, implementing Seed enabled the company to:

Eliminate hours of manual work downloading, manipulating data, and consolidating it into one report

Fuel simple cross-branch alignment on standard processes

Generate more accurate data through dynamic scheduling, significantly reducing bring-backs and only servicing accounts when they need it

Improve inventory management, with drivers adopting the easy-to-use Seed Mobile app for in-field management

Food Express has reported a 30 percent reduction in vending service visits, a 75 percent increase in average fills and a 97 percent increase in average collections per visit, all within just six weeks of implementation. To learn more about this implementation, you can access the case study here.