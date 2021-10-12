checkAd

Veolia Environnement Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital

Regulatory News:

Corporate name of the issuer:

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE)
21 rue La Boétie
75008 PARIS
FRANCE
(ISIN code: FR0000124141-VIE)

Information closing
date

Total number of
shares forming the
share capital *

Total number of voting rights *

 

October 8, 2021 (1)

 

 

689,979,985

 

Total number of theoretical voting rights (2): 728,809,751

Total number of voting rights that may be exercised (3): 716,436,879

* Inclusion in the Veolia Environnement Articles of Association of a clause requiring a reporting obligation of the declaration of crossing a shareholding threshold, complementary to the one relating to the thresholds provided by the French law and the regulations in force (article 8).

(1) On October 8, 2021, completion of a share capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription rights allowed

Veolia Environnement to bring its share capital from €2,897,915,945 to €3,449,899,925.

(2) Number of theoretical voting rights = after taking into account the number of shares with double voting rights as of October 8, 2021 (38,829,766 shares) and the number of treasury shares held as of October 8, 2021 (12,372,872 shares).

(3) Number of voting rights that may be exercised = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) - shares without voting rights (number of treasury shares held as of October 8, 2021).

Wertpapier


