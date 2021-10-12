checkAd

Ordr Appoints René Bonvanie as Executive Chairman of the Board

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordr, the leader in agentless security for all connected devices, today announced the appointment of René Bonvanie as Executive Chairman to the company's board of directors. A 35-year executive leader, René brings a wealth of operational and go-to-market experience, providing strategic counsel and guidance to Ordr's leadership team. He currently serves as an Executive in Residence at Battery Ventures and previously worked for over ten years as Chief Marketing Officer of Palo Alto Networks. Dominic Orr, Ordr's Executive Chairman of the Board since 2019, will remain on the company's Board of Directors and continue working closely with the senior management team.

"René's deep expertise in the cybersecurity market, his intimate familiarity with customer needs, and his understanding of Ordr through his work with Battery Ventures are an ideal fit as we continue to grow rapidly," said Greg Murphy, CEO of Ordr. "We are delighted to have a world-class executive of René's caliber joining the Board and working closely with our leadership team to deliver the greatest possible value to our customers."

As CMO of Palo Alto Networks, René grew the company from startup through an initial public offering, and then scaled it to become one of the leading cybersecurity vendors in the world with nearly $3 billion in annual revenue. He also served in senior executive roles at a variety of companies including Ingres, Oracle, Business Objects, SAP, and Salesforce.

The Executive Chairman appointment follows a record-breaking quarter for Ordr, with 125%+ year over year growth in new annual recurring revenue (ARR) and record total bookings. The accelerating growth was fueled by market demand for connected device security across verticals, including healthcare and industrial.

"René joins us at a pivotal point in Ordr's journey and in the industry. With the alarming increase in cybercrime, organizations are looking not only for visibility and insights on connected devices, but a complete set of security features to protect and respond to cyberattacks. Ordr is well positioned to meet these needs, and René's experience will be invaluable in accelerating our growth," said Pandian Gnanaprakasam, founder and Chief Product Officer at Ordr.

"I've been working with Ordr over the last year and have been impressed by the team, the technology, and their customer traction.  Ordr is redefining the connected device security market with an innovative product that addresses a variety of visibility and security use cases," said Bonvanie, "I'm thrilled to take on the Executive Chairman role and look forward to working even more closely with Greg, Pandian and the executive team, building on Ordr's record-breaking growth and seizing the opportunities ahead of us."

This announcement comes on the heels of Ordr's Rise of the Machines 2021 report, which analyzed connected devices across healthcare, life sciences, retail, and manufacturing verticals, uncovering a shocking number of vulnerabilities and risks. For additional findings and details, "Rise of the Machines 2021: State of Connected devices — IT, IoT, IoMT and OT" can be downloaded in its entirety here.

About Ordr

Ordr makes it easy to secure every connected device, from traditional IT devices to newer and more vulnerable IoT, IoMT, and OT. Ordr Systems Control Engine uses deep packet inspection and advanced machine learning to discover every device, profile its risk and behavior, map all communications and protect it with automated policies. Organizations worldwide trust Ordr to provide real-time asset inventory, address risk and compliance and accelerate IT initiatives. Ordr is backed by top investors including Battery Ventures, Wing, and TenEleven Ventures. For more information, visit www.ordr.net and follow Ordr on Twitter and LinkedIn.

