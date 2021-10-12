SES to Host and Stream First Battery World Events

In July 2021, SES announced plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) through a merger with Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: IVAN) (“Ivanhoe Capital”). Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company will be listed on the NYSE under the new ticker symbol “SES.”

SES Holdings Pte. Ltd. (SES), a global leader in the development and initial production of high-performance hybrid lithium-metal (Li-Metal) rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications today announced its inaugural Battery World virtual events taking place in the United States on November 3, and in South Korea and China on November 4.

SES Battery World U.S. Details:

Date: November 3 rd , 2021

, 2021 Time: 11:00am to 1:00pm New York time

Register for the event at batteryworld2021.ses.ai

Keynote: In his keynote address, Dr. Qichao Hu, Founder and CEO of SES, will discuss SES’s strategy and vision for the future of batteries. In addition, he will announce major breakthroughs in hybrid Li-Metal battery cell development and advancements in SES’s planned production capacity.

Beyond Li-ion Panel:

A panel of world-renowned battery experts will then discuss the future of battery technology. Moderated by Mark Newman, former senior analyst at Bernstein, board member at Faraday Institution and senior advisor to Ivanhoe and SES, this panel will feature:

Robert Friedland , Chairman and CEO at Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition, Founder and Executive Co-Chairman of Ivanhoe Mines

, Chairman and CEO at Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition, Founder and Executive Co-Chairman of Ivanhoe Mines Prof. Shirley Meng , Professor of Materials Science and NanoEngineering at University of California, San Diego

, Professor of Materials Science and NanoEngineering at University of California, San Diego Bob Galyen , Former CTO of CATL and Owner of Galyen Energy LLC

, Former CTO of CATL and Owner of Galyen Energy LLC Kent Helfrich , CTO and VP of Research & Development, General Motors, and President, GM Ventures

, CTO and VP of Research & Development, General Motors, and President, GM Ventures Dr. Chang Hwan Kim, Vice President of Energy and Environmental Chemical Systems at Hyundai Motor Company

Q&A: Following the panel, there will be a live Q&A with all attendees.

“SES has spent nearly a decade getting our hybrid Li-Metal battery ready for this day,” said Dr. Hu. “Simply put, our batteries work. We are not the only ones saying this. Our customers have tested our cells and we have published test reports from two different third-party test facilities for the whole world to review. I am looking forward to sharing exciting announcements and growth plans that will catapult SES from a battery development company into a full-blown battery supplier over the next decade.”