Graphite Bio Presents Preclinical Data Supporting GPH101 in Sickle Cell Disease at 49th Annual Sickle Cell Disease Association of America National Convention

Graphite Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRPH), a clinical-stage, next-generation gene editing company focused on therapies that harness targeted gene integration to treat or cure serious diseases, announced today the presentation of preclinical data for GPH101, an investigational therapy designed to directly correct the genetic mutation responsible for sickle cell disease (SCD). Data were presented at the 49th Annual Sickle Cell Disease Association of America (SCDAA) National Convention in a poster presentation.

“These positive preclinical data are foundational to our sickle cell disease program and support the evaluation of GPH101 in our Phase 1/2 CEDAR trial, for which we are on track to enroll our first patient before the end of the year,” said Josh Lehrer, M.Phil., M.D., chief executive officer at Graphite Bio. “These encouraging data reinforce our belief that GPH101 has the potential to directly correct the underlying disease-causing mutation to decrease production of sickle hemoglobin and restore the expression of normal adult hemoglobin with minimal off-target editing. Gene correction has been viewed as the optimal approach to potentially cure sickle cell disease, and the preclinical data we have generated indicate we can do this precisely and efficiently and at rates that are considered potentially curative based on extensive data from patients who have undergone allogeneic stem cell transplant.”

Graphite Bio presented data establishing the reproducibility of the company’s gene editing platform to generate gene-corrected hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) for the treatment of SCD. Using Graphite Bio’s gene correction platform, which uses an engineered high fidelity Cas9 to reduce off-target cleavage by 30-fold, the company was able to achieve greater than 60% of gene-corrected beta-globin alleles in vitro with minimal off-target activity. After transplant into mice, long-term engraftment (16 weeks) of gene-corrected cells in vivo was achieved, with gene correction frequencies much greater than the predicted curative threshold of 15% gene correction, which is equivalent to 20% cell correction. These correction frequencies support the potential for this approach to be equivalent or superior to allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant (allo-HSCT) in restoring the expression of normal adult hemoglobin and red blood cell biology.