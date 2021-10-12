checkAd

Graphite Bio Presents Preclinical Data Supporting GPH101 in Sickle Cell Disease at 49th Annual Sickle Cell Disease Association of America National Convention

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2021, 19:00  |  19   |   |   

Graphite Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRPH), a clinical-stage, next-generation gene editing company focused on therapies that harness targeted gene integration to treat or cure serious diseases, announced today the presentation of preclinical data for GPH101, an investigational therapy designed to directly correct the genetic mutation responsible for sickle cell disease (SCD). Data were presented at the 49th Annual Sickle Cell Disease Association of America (SCDAA) National Convention in a poster presentation.

“These positive preclinical data are foundational to our sickle cell disease program and support the evaluation of GPH101 in our Phase 1/2 CEDAR trial, for which we are on track to enroll our first patient before the end of the year,” said Josh Lehrer, M.Phil., M.D., chief executive officer at Graphite Bio. “These encouraging data reinforce our belief that GPH101 has the potential to directly correct the underlying disease-causing mutation to decrease production of sickle hemoglobin and restore the expression of normal adult hemoglobin with minimal off-target editing. Gene correction has been viewed as the optimal approach to potentially cure sickle cell disease, and the preclinical data we have generated indicate we can do this precisely and efficiently and at rates that are considered potentially curative based on extensive data from patients who have undergone allogeneic stem cell transplant.”

Graphite Bio presented data establishing the reproducibility of the company’s gene editing platform to generate gene-corrected hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) for the treatment of SCD. Using Graphite Bio’s gene correction platform, which uses an engineered high fidelity Cas9 to reduce off-target cleavage by 30-fold, the company was able to achieve greater than 60% of gene-corrected beta-globin alleles in vitro with minimal off-target activity. After transplant into mice, long-term engraftment (16 weeks) of gene-corrected cells in vivo was achieved, with gene correction frequencies much greater than the predicted curative threshold of 15% gene correction, which is equivalent to 20% cell correction. These correction frequencies support the potential for this approach to be equivalent or superior to allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant (allo-HSCT) in restoring the expression of normal adult hemoglobin and red blood cell biology.

Seite 1 von 3


Graphite Bio Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Graphite Bio Presents Preclinical Data Supporting GPH101 in Sickle Cell Disease at 49th Annual Sickle Cell Disease Association of America National Convention Graphite Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRPH), a clinical-stage, next-generation gene editing company focused on therapies that harness targeted gene integration to treat or cure serious diseases, announced today the presentation of preclinical data for GPH101, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(11) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Westwater Resources Provides Results From Its Definitive Feasibility Study for Battery Graphite ...
Valaris Drillship Achieves ABS Enhanced Electrical System Notation in World First
Design and Technology Unite in the New Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 and Citation XLS Gen2 Business Jets
FREYR Announces Joint Venture with Koch Strategic Platforms to Advance Development of Clean Battery ...
OWLT Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Owlet, ...
Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Eargo, Inc.
Bentley Systems and SMRT Trains Collaborate to Improve Safety and Reliability of Metro Rail ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(11) 
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(11) 
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21Graphite Bio Announces Upcoming Presentation at 49th Annual Sickle Cell Disease Association of America National Convention
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten