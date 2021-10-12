Capital Product Partners L.P. Announces Offering Of Senior Unsecured Bonds On The Athens Exchange

ATHENS, Greece, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Product Partners L.P. (the “Partnership,” “CPLP” or “we” / “us”) (NASDAQ: CPLP), an international owner of ocean-going vessels, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, CPLP Shipping Holdings PLC (the “Issuer”), plans to offer in Greece up to €150 million of unsecured bonds (the “Bonds”) which will be admitted to trading in the category of fixed income securities of the Regulated Market of the Athens Exchange. The Bonds will be guaranteed by CPLP.



The net proceeds of the offering are intended to be used for vessel acquisitions and working capital purposes. The Bonds to be offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) or the securities laws of any U.S. state or other jurisdiction other than Greece and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Bonds, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. In addition, this announcement is not intended as and shall not constitute a public offer or advertisement of securities in Greece or an invitation to make offers to purchase any securities in any EEA Member State within the meaning of Art. 2(d) or 2(k) of the Prospectus Regulation respectively.