Jack in the Box Announces Q4/Year-End 2021 Earnings Webcast

Jack in the Box, Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) announces the following event:

What:

JACK Q4/Year-End 2021 Earnings Webcast

 

When:

Tuesday, November 23 at 10:30 a.m. EDT

 

Where:

investors.jackinthebox.com

 

How:

Live webcast (web address above)

 

Contact:

Chris Brandon, vice president of investor relations

619.902.0269

This event will be archived on the Jack in the Box investor relations website for replay.

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box restaurants, one of the nation’s largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states and Guam. For more information on Jack in the Box, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com

Please visit our Investor Relations website at investors.jackinthebox.com to view news, announcements, earnings releases, investor presentations and conference webcasts.

