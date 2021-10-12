TPT Global Tech CEO Stephen J. Thomas III to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on October 13, 2021

checkAd

TPT Global Tech Inc. invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ("TPTW or the Company") (OTCQB:TPTW), a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology, media content for domestic and international syndication today announced its CEO Stephen J. Thomas III will be presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference on October 13, 2021 at 3:00pm Eastern.

The next Emerging Growth Conference will be held on October 13, 2021. This live, interactive online event will provide existing shareholders and the investment community at large the opportunity to hear from and interact with the Company's CEO in real time.

Stephen Thomas will present the company's current and future plans covering a variety of different industry verticals and will also take some questions from the host and likely open the floor for questions as well. Attendees are urged to ask their questions during the event and Mr. Thomas will do his best to respond to as many of them as possible.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released. TPT Global Tech will be presenting form 3:00pm to 3:45pm Eastern on Wednesday October 13th.

Here is the link for the Registration:

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1487778&tp_key=ec487e0e97&s ...

For any attendees who are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will release a direct link after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conferences

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

