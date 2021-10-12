checkAd

Hearthstone Mercenaries is Live Today—Experience an All-New Way to Play the Smash-Hit Digital Card game

12.10.2021   

Hearthstone Mercenaries, the all-new free-to-play game mode for Blizzard’s smash-hit digital card game Hearthstone, is live today, offering players a whole new way to play in its vibrant universe. Combining the depth of tactical RPG-style combat with engrossing and rewarding long-term progression, Mercenaries puts the focus on Hearthstone’s iconic characters, encouraging players to collect, upgrade, and equip their favorite heroes and villains, and call their shots in epic high-stakes battles.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012006026/en/

Mercenaries puts the focus on Hearthstone’s iconic characters, encouraging players to collect, upgrade, and equip their favorite heroes and villains, and call their shots in epic high-stakes battles. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In Mercenaries, players will assemble Parties of six heroes from among their roster and set out to complete single-player Bounties—a randomly generated series of battles which culminate in a bout with powerful Bounty Bosses. Every hero on the team will gain experience after each successful battle, increasing in power and gaining access to new abilities as they level up. Upon completing a full Bounty, players will earn a cache of treasure that includes Mercenary Coins, which they can use to craft additional heroes, or upgrade ones they already own.

The roster of Mercenary heroes—which includes over 50 at launch—was designed to encourage players to get creative when building teams, with countless powerful synergies for players to discover. Players can also bring their most formidable teams to the Fighting Pit, where they can square up against other players and earn experience, achievements, and other rewards.

Mercenaries provides an experience that feels completely new, but embodies the fundamental spirit of Hearthstone,” said Mike Ybarra, co-leader of Blizzard Entertainment. “The team has opened up a whole new chapter for Hearthstone that captures its unique spirit, with a fresh mode full of strategic depth. I can’t wait to see the strategies our players will unleash on the world.”

Players who start their journey will earn their first eight Mercenary heroes just for completing the prologue and introductory missions. All other Mercenaries can be obtained from simply playing the campaign or via other in-game rewards. Starting today, players can also buy Mercenaries packs for 100 in-game gold each, or purchase pack bundles of different sizes from the Blizzard Shop, starting at $2.99 USD for two packs. Mercenaries packs contain five Mercenaries items, which can include Mercenary Cards, Mercenary Portraits, or Mercenary Coins, which can be used to craft or upgrade Mercenaries. Each Mercenaries pack contains at least one Rare or better Mercenary Card. *

For screenshots and other assets, visit http://blizzard.gamespress.com.

About Hearthstone

With more than 130 million players worldwide, Hearthstone is Blizzard Entertainment’s internationally acclaimed, free-to-play digital card game designed for novice and veteran card-slingers alike. Players can choose from 10 powerful hero classes and customize their decks with minions, spells, and weapons based on the unique fantasy of the Warcraft universe. Featuring a variety of game modes ranging from epic head-to-head duels to story-driven Solo Adventures, Hearthstone offers a vibrant and rewarding experience stacked with strategy, personality, and fun. Hearthstone is available globally for Windows and Mac PCs; Windows, iOS, and Android tablets; and iOS, and Android mobile phones.

About Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

Best known for blockbuster hits including World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Overwatch, Warcraft, StarCraft, and Diablo franchises, and the multifranchise Heroes of the Storm, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. (www.blizzard.com), a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), is a premier developer and publisher of entertainment software renowned for creating some of the industry’s most critically acclaimed games. Blizzard Entertainment’s track record includes twenty-three #1 games** and numerous Game of the Year awards. The company's online gaming service, Battle.net, is one of the largest in the world, with millions of active players.

*Once a player has collected all Mercenary Cards in a rarity tier, the player will start receiving Mercenary Portraits of that rarity instead.

**Sales and/or downloads based on internal company records and reports from key distributors.

Disclaimer

