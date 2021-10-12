CrowdStrike Launches Free Humio Community Edition to Bring Power of Streaming Log Management to Everyone

Available immediately, the new offering enables users to ingest 16 GB of data per day and retain the data up to seven days – all while giving users ongoing access with no limited trial period. Additionally, customers can ingest and use their Falcon Data Replicator (FDR) data within Humio Community Edition showing the power of CrowdStrike Falcon and Humio together. This allows customers to stream data at scale and in real-time, helping teams to prevent, recover from, and quickly understand the root cause of incidents.

Fal.Con 2021 -- CrowdStrike Inc. , (NASDAQ: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced Humio Community Edition , the only free offering of its size in the industry – designed to bring the power of Humio’s streaming observability to everyone.

“I want everyone to experience the power of Humio. With Humio Community Edition, Humio provides the most powerful capabilities needed for modern observability. Humio is able to ingest any data, structured or unstructured, in streaming speeds and at scale, unlike any other solution currently available in the market,” said George Kurtz, chief executive officer and co-founder of CrowdStrike. “Humio’s log management platform is unmatched in speed, performance and storage abilities, and Humio Community Edition offers customers unprecedented access to best-in-class log management that you won’t see anywhere else – for absolutely free. Humio Community Edition is a game changer.”

Built for the cloud, Humio Community Edition streams structured and unstructured data, and provides users instant access to their data with index-free searching, real-time alerts and live dashboards. This gives DevOps, ITOps and SecOps teams the timely insights they need to enhance performance across distributed systems and explore threats and vulnerabilities to build resilience in their operations and IT infrastructure. Humio’s live observability improves the quality and reliability of systems in real-time and helps operations teams not only proactively prepare for the unknown but also recover quickly from incidents and understand the root cause. Users also gain access to Humio’s marketplace and packages that extend Humio’s functionality, as well as guides to develop and share new packages with the community.