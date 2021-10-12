CrowdStrike Joins Forces with SaaS, Cloud and Security Leaders to Set the Standard for XDR Through New CrowdXDR Alliance

Fal.Con 2021--CrowdStrike Inc., (NASDAQ: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced the CrowdXDR Alliance, a unified and open Extended Detection and Response (XDR) coalition formed with security and IT operations leaders and best-of-breed solutions. The CrowdXDR Alliance will offer first-of-its-kind, integrated solutions for joint customers to protect their organizations from sophisticated cyber adversaries in a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

“The CrowdXDR Alliance will move XDR beyond just another buzzword and help customers truly embrace a best-of-platform approach to enterprise-wide security. Organizations don’t need more security alerts, they need the most relevant insights across their security stack to stop complex attacks and prevent breaches,” said George Kurtz, chief executive officer of CrowdStrike. “Through this alliance, we will enable an out-of-the-box integrated XDR solution with real-time detections and threat hunting across all domains and extend comprehensive visibility, protection and control across all environments.”