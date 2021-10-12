CrowdStrike Joins Forces with SaaS, Cloud and Security Leaders to Set the Standard for XDR Through New CrowdXDR Alliance
Fal.Con 2021--CrowdStrike Inc., (NASDAQ: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced the CrowdXDR Alliance, a unified and open Extended Detection and Response (XDR) coalition formed with security and IT operations leaders and best-of-breed solutions. The CrowdXDR Alliance will offer first-of-its-kind, integrated solutions for joint customers to protect their organizations from sophisticated cyber adversaries in a rapidly evolving threat landscape.
“The CrowdXDR Alliance will move XDR beyond just another buzzword and help customers truly embrace a best-of-platform approach to enterprise-wide security. Organizations don’t need more security alerts, they need the most relevant insights across their security stack to stop complex attacks and prevent breaches,” said George Kurtz, chief executive officer of CrowdStrike. “Through this alliance, we will enable an out-of-the-box integrated XDR solution with real-time detections and threat hunting across all domains and extend comprehensive visibility, protection and control across all environments.”
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
The lack of standards for data sharing across security platforms creates gaps in investigations and threat hunting. The CrowdXDR Alliance will establish a shared schema for data exchange to enrich EDR data with the most relevant, vendor-specific security telemetry. Together, CrowdStrike and the CrowdXDR Alliance partners will endeavor to deliver:
- Extended detection and response across an integrated security stack: Joint customers will benefit from optimized real-time threat detection, investigation, response and hunting through the seamless ingestion and correlation of relevant telemetry to stop the most sophisticated of attackers and novel threats.
- Unparalleled security efficiency and efficacy: Intelligently process telemetry from multiple sources at scale and speed to deliver actionable security insights and accelerated cross-domain investigations to customers in real-time, reducing time to remediate.
- Defense in depth with shared telemetry: Establish and support a standardized XDR schema to share relevant telemetry and accelerate incident response with contextually enriched detections, more effective correlations, timely investigations and automated responses - designed to optimize organizations’ security posture.
- Streamlined operational efficiencies: Simplify deployment by tightly integrating customer’s existing solutions and building a cohesive and more effective cybersecurity stack, designed to stop cyberattacks anywhere in their environment.
The CrowdXDR Alliance launch partners include leaders from security and IT industries spanning cloud, web, email, identity, network, OT and IT operations. Current members of the Alliance include Google Cloud, Okta, ServiceNow, Zscaler, Netskope, Proofpoint, Extrahop, Mimecast, Claroty and Corelight.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare