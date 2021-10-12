checkAd

Brunswick Corporation Named to the 2021 Forbes “World’s Best Employers” list for the Second Consecutive Year

METTAWA, Ill., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second consecutive year, Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has been named by Forbes and Statista to the 2021 list of World’s Best Employers.  Thousands of global companies were surveyed for this honor and Brunswick was ranked in the top 15 percent of all organizations (No. 116 of 750 organizations selected), and in the top 10 companies in the world within the Engineering and Manufacturing category.

Companies designated as World’s Best Employers are chosen based on an independent survey of a sample of 150,000 workers in 58 countries, and the survey considers every aspect of an employees’ experience such as working conditions, salary, potential for growth, and diversity.

“We are honored to once again be named to the list of World’s Best Employers, as this award reflects feedback from employees throughout our global enterprise,” said Brenna Preisser, Chief People and Strategy Officer and President, Business Acceleration Division. “This award affirms our commitment to promote a positive and inclusive culture in which we can all perform at our best and succeed together.  It is also a reflection of the deep and sustained commitment of our more than 18,000 global employees who continue to perform extraordinary work each day.”

The ‘World’s Best Employer’ title is Forbes’ most prestigious international employer accolade highlighting the class-leading employment opportunities Brunswick offers across its global organization, which spans 24 countries around the world. Cultivating professional development opportunities, advancing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and creating a rewarding environment for employees to learn and grow are the cornerstones of Brunswick’s culture.

Further emphasizing Brunswick’s dedication to these core principles, the Company has been recognized for numerous Forbes awards over the past 12 months, including:

To view the entire 2021 World’s Best Employer list visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/worlds-best-employers/#24ac23181e0c.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Advanced Systems Group, which includes industry-leading brands such as Simrad, Lowrance, C-MAP, B&G, MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, RELiON, Blue Sea Systems, CZone, and ASG Connect system integrators; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class.  For more information, visit brunswick.com. 

CONTACT: Lee Gordon
Vice President – Brunswick Global Communications & Public Affairs
Brunswick Office: 847-735-4003
Mercury Office: 920-924-1808
Cell: 904-860-8848
Lee.Gordon@Brunswick.com




