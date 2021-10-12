Mercer International Inc. Announces European Union Investigation Into European Wood Pulp Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq: MERC) announces that the European Union has opened a cartel investigation into the wood pulp sector and conducted inspections of major European pulp producers including the Company's German operations. The Company is cooperating with the investigation.



At Mercer International Inc., we are exceptional people creating bioproducts for a more sustainable world. We are a diversified global producer of forest products, bioproducts, and green electricity with operations in Germany, Canada, the United States, and Australia with a consolidated annual production capacity of approximately 2.2 million tonnes of kraft pulp and 550 million board feet of softwood lumber. For further information, please visit www.mercerint.com .