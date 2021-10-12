CrowdStrike Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind XDR Module to Deliver Real-Time Detection and Automated Response Across the Entire Security Stack
Fal.Con 2021--CrowdStrike Inc., (NASDAQ: CRWD) a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced Falcon XDR, extending CrowdStrike’s industry leading Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) capabilities to deliver real-time detection and automated response across the entire security stack. Falcon XDR provides security teams with the data and tools to respond, contain and remediate sophisticated attacks faster.
CrowdStrike’s newest module solves the fundamental big data challenges of Extended Detection and Response (XDR) to provide complete visibility and unmatched protection across the enterprise. With Humio as a foundational architectural component, Falcon XDR seamlessly ingests data from across the broadest range of 3rd party data sources – including Network Security, Email Security, Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS) and Cloud access security broker (CASB) - and correlates it with CrowdStrike’s industry leading threat intelligence in the CrowdStrike Security Cloud. Falcon XDR applies CrowdStrike’s world-class machine learning, AI and Indicators of Attack (IOAs) on this data to extend EDR outcomes and advanced threat detection across the security stack to stop breaches faster.
“True XDR must be built on the foundation of EDR, enriching EDR data with the most relevant telemetry from vendor-specific security data to enable enterprise-wide threat detection, investigation, response, and hunting across the entire enterprise security stack,” said Michael Sentonas, chief technology officer of CrowdStrike. “By doing the really hard work early on and building the industry’s most powerful EDR on a cloud-native platform, our customers have the strongest foundation to start their XDR journey, harness the power of security data and truly scale automated response and remediation capabilities across their enterprise to stop threats wherever they occur.”
With Falcon XDR, CrowdStrike once again sets the industry standard for comprehensive security by delivering:
- Extended detection and response across environments: Customers can optimize real-time threat detection, investigation, and hunting across environments and domains through the seamless ingestion and correlation of the most relevant security telemetry.
- Visualized context-rich detections across domains: Provides faster and easier investigations and creates custom alerts for behaviors and activity unique to each customer environment.
- Improved Efficiency and Efficacy: Eliminates operational inefficiency of disparate tools and solutions by tightly integrating with customers’ existing solutions to build a cohesive and more effective cybersecurity stack.
- Accelerated Full-Cycle Response: Falcon XDR integrates with Falcon Fusion to accelerate response actions by enabling customers to orchestrate and automate any security workflow, building real-time active notification and response capabilities along with customizable triggers based on detection and incident categorizations. Falcon Fusion is an integral component of the Falcon Platform and is now available to all customers at no cost / free.
In a related announcement, CrowdStrike announced the CrowdXDR Alliance, a groundbreaking alliance with industry leaders to establish a common XDR language for data sharing between security tools and processes.
