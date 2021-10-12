CrowdStrike Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind XDR Module to Deliver Real-Time Detection and Automated Response Across the Entire Security Stack

Fal.Con 2021--CrowdStrike Inc., (NASDAQ: CRWD) a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced Falcon XDR, extending CrowdStrike’s industry leading Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) capabilities to deliver real-time detection and automated response across the entire security stack. Falcon XDR provides security teams with the data and tools to respond, contain and remediate sophisticated attacks faster.

CrowdStrike’s newest module solves the fundamental big data challenges of Extended Detection and Response (XDR) to provide complete visibility and unmatched protection across the enterprise. With Humio as a foundational architectural component, Falcon XDR seamlessly ingests data from across the broadest range of 3rd party data sources – including Network Security, Email Security, Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS) and Cloud access security broker (CASB) - and correlates it with CrowdStrike’s industry leading threat intelligence in the CrowdStrike Security Cloud. Falcon XDR applies CrowdStrike’s world-class machine learning, AI and Indicators of Attack (IOAs) on this data to extend EDR outcomes and advanced threat detection across the security stack to stop breaches faster.