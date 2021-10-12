WRAP Unveils Highly-Anticipated Next Generation BolaWrap 150 Remote Restraint Device

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, announced today the release of its new BolaWrap 150 Remote Restraint device, the next generation of the previous BolaWrap 100 model. Today, more than 600 agencies in the U.S. and 44 countries have BolaWrap devices.



Tom Smith, President and CEO at WRAP, debuted the device earlier today in a live-event webcast. “We are thrilled to announce our latest innovation, the BolaWrap 150,” said Smith. “Designed by our skilled team of engineers, the new 150 model is everything that made the BolaWrap 100 an effective policing tool, with some significant technical upgrades and a brand-new look.”