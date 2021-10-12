checkAd

WRAP Unveils Highly-Anticipated Next Generation BolaWrap 150 Remote Restraint Device

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 19:37  |  53   |   |   

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, announced today the release of its new BolaWrap 150 Remote Restraint device, the next generation of the previous BolaWrap 100 model. Today, more than 600 agencies in the U.S. and 44 countries have BolaWrap devices.

Tom Smith, President and CEO at WRAP, debuted the device earlier today in a live-event webcast. “We are thrilled to announce our latest innovation, the BolaWrap 150,” said Smith. “Designed by our skilled team of engineers, the new 150 model is everything that made the BolaWrap 100 an effective policing tool, with some significant technical upgrades and a brand-new look.”

The BolaWrap 150 is the latest development in the BolaWrap family of products, following the previous BolaWrap 100 device. Some notable updates in the BolaWrap 150 model include:

  • The 150 is electronically deployed, rather than mechanically like its predecessor
  • The 150 device cassettes are powered by microgas generators - the same technology used to power airbags - rather than the 100 device cartridge propellant of .380 blanks
  • The removal of the charging handle improves officer reaction time through a simple two-step process of turning on the power switch and pressing the activation button to deploy
  • The LED indicator provides an easy-to-read device state and battery life status, and the power-safe mode automatically turns the device off after five minutes of inactivity
  • The battery life is increased over 10 times compared to the previous model
  • The multi-dot laser design of the 150 model allows for a more uniform brightness across the array, providing easier alignment as compared to the 100 model’s line laser
  • The 150 contains new duel 80 lumen LEDs that automatically illuminate when the device is powered on, freeing up an officer’s hands when responding at night
  • The integrated safety caps of the 150 tether anchors lower the risk to the wrapped subject and the officer removing the tether

For a recording of today’s virtual event featuring Tom Smith and WRAP Vice President of Training, Mario Knapp, click here.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WRAP Unveils Highly-Anticipated Next Generation BolaWrap 150 Remote Restraint Device TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, announced today the release of its new BolaWrap 150 Remote …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
Twelve Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored at Women of Color STEM Conference
XP Inc. Reports R$47 Billion Adjusted Net Inflows, R$8.6 Billion Credit Portfolio and R$3.3 Billion ...
Raymond James Launches “Practice Exchange,” a Robust and Holistic Succession Planning Platform ...
Ferrari nv: periodic report on the buyback program
Standard Lithium Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment and Update of Inferred Mineral ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
LGI Homes Reports September 2021 and Record-Breaking Third Quarter Closings and Announces Date for ...
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...