Flyr Signs LOI for 6 New Boeing 737-8 Aircraft
- (PLX AI) – Flyr signed a letter of intent with Air Lease Corporation (ALC) for six brand-new Boeing 737-8.
- The aircraft will be delivered directly from the Boeing factory to Flyr during the first half of 2022
- There is also an option in the agreement for four more aircraft with delivery in 2023
