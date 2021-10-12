Flyr Signs LOI for 6 New Boeing 737-8 Aircraft Autor: PLX AI | 12.10.2021, 19:34 | | 19 0 | 0 12.10.2021, 19:34 | (PLX AI) – Flyr signed a letter of intent with Air Lease Corporation (ALC) for six brand-new Boeing 737-8.The aircraft will be delivered directly from the Boeing factory to Flyr during the first half of 2022There is also an option in the agreement … (PLX AI) – Flyr signed a letter of intent with Air Lease Corporation (ALC) for six brand-new Boeing 737-8.The aircraft will be delivered directly from the Boeing factory to Flyr during the first half of 2022There is also an option in the agreement … (PLX AI) – Flyr signed a letter of intent with Air Lease Corporation (ALC) for six brand-new Boeing 737-8.

The aircraft will be delivered directly from the Boeing factory to Flyr during the first half of 2022

