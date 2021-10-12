Zscaler Joins CrowdStrike CrowdXDR Alliance, Announces New Integrations That Extend Zero Trust Protection to Internal and External Applications

Leading Cloud Security Vendors Expand Partnership to Address Ongoing Threats From Ransomware and Identity Theft in the Enterprise

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced expanded integrations with CrowdStrike , (NASDAQ: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection. The first of the integrations allows Zscaler ZIA to leverage CrowdStrike Falcon ZTA (Zero Trust Assessment) device scores for access policy configuration. Together with Zscaler Zscaler ZPA , joint Zscaler and CrowdStrike customers can now extend zero trust protection to both internal and external applications. Additionally, Humio, a CrowdStrike company, is now able to ingest Zscaler logs, providing customers with the visibility to correlate with EDR telemetry to identify threats, and swiftly take action to mitigate sophisticated attacks. Zscaler will also be participating in the CrowdXDR Alliance to enhance end-to-end visibility and control across domains, with in-depth data analytics and AI-assisted investigation and remediation capabilities.



“Our expanded partnership with CrowdStrike is a step forward for businesses that look for enhanced user micro-segmentation and greater control over application or data access,” said Steve House, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Zscaler. “We’re proud to say that collaborating with CrowdStrike has allowed us to integrate our ZPA and ZIA solutions with the CrowdStrike ZTA score, which can be used to deliver new zero trust security features that have greater impact in the work-from-anywhere era.”

Cybercriminals are constantly looking for new ways to breach personal and corporate networks. The growing popularity of remote workforces has created a fertile environment for identity theft and double-extortion ransomware attacks . With traditional login and passwords becoming insufficient for application security, more factors such as device posture are becoming essential aspects of defining and protecting the identity of individual users. The new Zscaler integrations allow ZIA customers to use CrowdStrike’s ZTA score as an access control feature to help create a defense-in-depth approach to cross-platform workflows and remotely accessible applications.