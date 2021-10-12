Xcel Energy Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

On Thursday, October 28, 2021, Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) will host a conference call to review third quarter 2021 financial results. Earnings will be released prior to the opening of trading.

The call will begin at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the conference call, please dial in at least 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start and follow the operator’s instructions. You will be asked for the conference ID number.