Michigan Assisted Living Association and ActivePure Medical Launch New Education Series

Series Will Feature Former Coronavirus Coordinator Deborah Birx; Will Launch During International Infection Prevention Week (IIPW) October 17-23

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / ActivePure Medical, LLC - the healthcare division of ActivePure Technologies, the global leader in surface and air purification technology - and Michigan Assisted Living Association (MALA) today announced a two-part series on infection prevention in long-term care settings. This free educational series will provide an update on COVID-19 variants and best practices to lower community outbreaks, including new infection prevention techniques. The series will launch during International Infection Prevention Week.

"Long-term care facilities have been impacted especially hard by COVID-19 - and unfortunately, the virus doesn't seem to be going away anytime soon," said Brenda Roberts, MALA director of Quality Assurance and Education. "We are proud to partner with Dr. Deborah Birx, John LaRochelle and ActivePure Medical on this educational series to keep our members informed on COVID-19 and the strategies we should be pursuing to keep vulnerable adults safe from this virus and other pathogens."

The two-part series will be live-streamed on MALA's website (https://www.miassistedliving.org) and social media platforms. Brenda Roberts will introduce the webinars and kick off the live discussion. Ambassador Jim Glassman will moderate the sessions. There will be time for questions at the end of each session.

The first webinar, "Long-Term Care in a World Living with COVID" will be held on Tuesday, October 19, at 12 p.m. EST. Panelists include Deborah Birx, M.D., the physician and researcher that now serves as chief medical and science advisor of ActivePure Technologies, and John LaRochelle, president of Lighthouse Environmental Infection Prevention, who brings over 30 years of experience in environmental infection prevention, facilities management and safety in hospitals and long-term care facilities.

The second webinar, "Unique Challenges in Long-Term Care Facilities: A Regional Case Study" will be held on Thursday, October 21, at 12 p.m. EST. Panelists include Dan Marsh, president of ActivePure Medical and a long-term care facility customer who has reported enhanced outcomes.

MALA's members provide supports and services to over 42,000 individuals throughout the state, including older adults and individuals with developmental disabilities, mental illness, substance use disorders, traumatic brain injuries or physical disabilities.

While the educational webinars are free, advance registration is required to participate in the question-and-answer portion. Registration emails will be sent out by the MALA team. For more information, or to request a link for registration, please contact Brenda Roberts at broberts@miassistedliving.org.

For more information on ActivePure Medical, please visit ActivePureMedical.com.

ABOUT MICHIGAN ASSISTED LIVING ASSOCIATION (MALA):
Michigan Assisted Living Association (MALA) is the leader in advocacy, education, and resources for providers of residential, assisted living, vocational and other community-based services for more than 42,000 older adults and individuals with disabilities. Founded in 1967 as a nonprofit organization, MALA is the state affiliate in Michigan for Argentum which represents senior living communities throughout the country. For more information on MALA, please visit https://www.miassistedliving.org/.

ABOUT ACTIVEPURE MEDICAL, LLC:
ActivePure Medical is part of a 95-year-old legacy of companies with a deep history in cleaning and disinfecting. In 2020, the ActivePure Medical Guardian received Class II Medical Device clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In the same year, the ActivePure Medical division was launched to ensure the company's healthcare partners have access to a dedicated team of medical infection prevention experts. For more information on ActivePure Medical, please visit ActivePureMedical.com, or call 888-572-6241.

