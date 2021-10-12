checkAd

JAKKS Pacific Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2021, 20:00  |  13   |   |   

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) will announce third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 after the close of the stock market. The Company will hold a teleconference and webcast to discuss the results, and may also discuss future plans and prospects.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. invites analysts, investors and media to listen to the teleconference scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT on October 27, 2021 at www.jakks.com/investors. Callers in the U.S. can participate by dialing (833) 423-0496; international callers should dial (918) 922-2390. All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to start of the conference time and provide required passcode 2148429.

The replay of the teleconference will be available for seven days through November 3, 2021, beginning approximately two hours after the call. In the U.S., the playback can be accessed by calling (855) 859-2056, and international callers can access the playback by calling (404) 537-3406; conference ID for both is 2148429. The replay can also be accessed for one year from the Investor section of the Company’s website.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: Perfectly Cute, ReDo Skateboard Co, X-Power, Disguise, Moose Mountain, Maui, Fly Wheels, Kitten Catfe, Kids Only!; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C’est Moi, a new generation of clean beauty. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

Jakks Pacific Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JAKKS Pacific Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) will announce third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 after the close of the stock market. The Company will hold a teleconference and webcast to discuss the results, and may also discuss …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(11) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Westwater Resources Provides Results From Its Definitive Feasibility Study for Battery Graphite ...
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Valaris Drillship Achieves ABS Enhanced Electrical System Notation in World First
Design and Technology Unite in the New Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 and Citation XLS Gen2 Business Jets
FREYR Announces Joint Venture with Koch Strategic Platforms to Advance Development of Clean Battery ...
OWLT Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Owlet, ...
Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Eargo, Inc.
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(11) 
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(11) 
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:00 UhrHalloween Is Back and Disguise Brings a Hot New Line of Costumes to Retail
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.10.21Disguise Announces New Worldwide Costume Program Based on Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21JAKKS Pacific Launches New Toy Line This Week for Disney’s “Encanto”
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21JAKKS Pacific Announces New Board Member Lori MacPherson
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Disguise Announces New Worldwide Costume and Costume Accessories Program Based on Hit Series Cobra Kai
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Disguise EMEA Recruits New Market Leads for the U.K. and France
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten