Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.10.2021 / 20:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: AndrÃ©
Last name(s): Mindermann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
OTRS AG

b) LEI
391200J2FRFZVJWZYU35 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0S9R37

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
15.00 EUR 150000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
15.00 EUR 150000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/10/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


12.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: OTRS AG
ZimmersmÃ¼hlenweg 11
61440 Oberursel
Germany
Internet: www.otrs.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70615  12.10.2021 

DGAP-DD OTRS AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 12.10.2021 / 20:04 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

